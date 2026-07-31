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Madison Square Garden.
Life

Madison Square Garden Sues 'WIRED' for Defamation Over Gay Celebrity Article

It comes after the tech publication released an article titled "Madison Square Garden Kept a List of Gay Celebrities."

Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago
Omar Apollo/Instagram BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Omar Apollo attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Steve Lacy attends the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Omar Apollo and Steve Lacy Embrace in New Photo: 'Hoes Mad'

The pop musicians teased each other on Instagram after posting a photo of themselves canoodling.

Jaelani Turner-Williams26 days ago
Kevin Spacey Says He Felt 'Attacked' by the LGBTQIA+ Community Even Before His Controversies
Pop Culture

Kevin Spacey Says He Felt ‘Attacked’ by the Gay Community Before Coming Out

The actor opens up about life in the closet, criticism from the gay community and why he compared the allegations against him to a ‘small kitchen fire.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Karamo Brown attends the 2026 Native Son Awards at Chelsea Piers on June 19, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Jussie Smollett attends "Joe Turner's Come And Gone" opening night on April 25, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Karamo Brown Appears to Call New Partner Jussie Smollett 'My Forever Person'

The 'Queer Eye' star alluded to meeting his "equal" in Smollett, who's his longtime friend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams33 days ago
Elliot Page smiling, wearing a dark pinstripe suit with a white shirt, against a neutral background.
Pop Culture

Elliot Page Debuts Jacked Physique in Shirtless Boxing Video

The 39-year-old actor's latest post arrives as he prepares for a new role.

Alex Ocho33 days ago
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Young M.A, wearing a blue cap and denim jacket, sits at a microphone in a recording studio.
Music

Young M.A Clarifies Comments About Dating Straight Women: ‘I Don’t Look at Labels'

The "OOOUUU" rapper explains why the comments she made during her 'Club Shay Shay' interview were misunderstood.

Alex Ocho33 days ago
Two images side by side: on the left, Lil' Cease in a black outfit and hat; on the right, The Notorious B.I.G. in a hat and coat.
Music

Lil' Cease Refutes Claims Notorious B.I.G. Had 'Gay' Lyrics: ‘You’re Not Slandering My N***a’

The Junior M.A.F.I.A. veteran was asked how he feels about critics calling Biggie's lyrics "suspect."

Alex Ocho35 days ago
Johnny Knoxville with short white hair and sunglasses holds a rainbow fan and flag, outdoors with trees in the background.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Is Indeed 'Really Gay,' Per Johnny Knoxville: 'We're Thrilled by It'

'Jackass: Best and Last' is in theaters now.

Trace William Cowen35 days ago
Split image of two performers on stage. Left: August Alsina in red pants and hat, tattoos, sunglasses. Right: Young Thug in white shirt, holding a mic.
Music

August Alsina on Young Thug’s Past Comments About Men Who ‘Turn Gay': 'That's Stupid'

The singer called out Thug for remarks he made during a 2025 podcast episode.

Alex Ocho40 days ago
Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart posing together in front of a pink curtain and floral backdrop.
Music

Da Brat Says She Was 'In the Closet Forever': 'We Ain't Supposed to Talk About Sh*t'

The rapper married her wife, Judy Dupart, in 2022.

tara mahadevan49 days ago
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Saucy Santana Tells Cam Newton How He and His Mother 'Beefed Real Bad' When He Came Out
Sports

Saucy Santana Tells Cam Newton He ‘Beefed Real Bad’ With Pastor Mom After Coming Out

From City Girls’ makeup artist to viral rapper, Santana opened up about family tension, faith and why he never tones himself down.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
Millennium Tour 2025 - Detroit, MI
Music

Boosie Badazz Bans Trans Women From Topless Pool Party: 'We Will Be Checking'

The rapper responded to a curious prospective attendee, flxing that he tried to be respectful after his past disparaging remarks toward LGBTQ+ people.

Jade Gomez58 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Isaiah Rashad visits SiriusXM Studios on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Frank Ocean attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Music

Isaiah Rashad Says He Didn't Get 'Frank Ocean Perks' While Talking About Being Bisexual

The Top Dawg artist believes he's come to be recognized as the "Black bi rapper."

Jaelani Turner-Williams67 days ago
Young M.A. wearing a brown beanie and gray jacket stands in front of a mirror surrounded by lights.
Music

Young M.A Leaves Shannon Sharpe Confused Saying She Prefers Straight Women but Doesn’t ‘Flip’ Them

The "OOOUUU" rapper explains how she doesn't actually "flip" a woman's sexuality by dating them.

Alex Ocho68 days ago
Oprah Winfrey in a peach suit and Gayle King in a cream dress, both smiling at an event.
Pop Culture

Gayle King Says She Urged Oprah to Debunk Rumors That They Were ‘Secretly Gay'

The 'CBS Mornings' host recalls asking Oprah to address the long-running speculation about their friendship.

Alex Ocho68 days ago
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'Blowie' Horror Film Trailer Features Murderous Blow-Up Dolls and Retired Adult Film Stars
Pop Culture

Indie Slasher Film 'Blowie' Turns Blow-Up Dolls into Grindhouse Hell

Queer camp, grindhouse gore, and a human-sized sex doll slasher collide as Dark Star Pictures unleashes its wildest LGBTQ-inclusive horror yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
Queen Latifah smiling, holding a microphone, wearing a beige jacket and hoop earrings, against a blue background.
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Explains Why She Decided to Come Out: 'It’s Not Always That Deep'

Speaking with Angie Martinez, Latifah reflected on her decision to come out at the BET Awards in 2021.

Joe Price74 days ago
Charles Barkley
Sports

Charles Barkley Says Gay Athletes Stay Closeted Because 'We Live in a Homophobic Society'

Barkley made the comments on 'Inside the NBA,' while they honored Jason Collins, who recently passed away.

tara mahadevan81 days ago

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