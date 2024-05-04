The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has intensified to the point that Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has weighed in.
On Friday, the 47-year-old entrepreneur hopped on the platform he founded, now known as X, to give his thoughts on Kendrick's explosive pair of diss tracks "6:16 in LA" and "Meet The Grahams." Dorsey first retweeted Kendrick's old tweet promoting a show in Toronto on June 16 (6/16) and shared another post poking fun at Drake allegedly having one of Kendrick's moles in his camp.
He continued showing support to Lamar with a retweet of the music video for "Count Me Out" which Dorsey makes an appearance in. Shortly after Lamar released "Meet The Grahams" less than an hour after Drake dropped his response, "Family Matters," Dorsey hopped back on his page and supported the whole narrative over who he thinks is telling the truth.
"Truth vs lies," Dorsey tweeted.
Dorsey isn't alone, and the hip-hop community has been talking about the latest round of diss tracks dished out by these two rap veterans. The beef has intensified so much that fans understand why J. Cole bowed out of this beef.
Hours after Drizzy and K Dot unleashed their scathing diss tracks "Family Matters" and "Meet the Grahams," respectively, fans were quick to apologize to Cole for dragging him after he apologized to Kendrick at the 2024 Dreamville Festival. As some fans began to analyze the lyrics from Drizzy and Dot, others got jokes off about Cole living a regular life while his two friends go at it.