The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has intensified to the point that Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has weighed in.

On Friday, the 47-year-old entrepreneur hopped on the platform he founded, now known as X, to give his thoughts on Kendrick's explosive pair of diss tracks "6:16 in LA" and "Meet The Grahams." Dorsey first retweeted Kendrick's old tweet promoting a show in Toronto on June 16 (6/16) and shared another post poking fun at Drake allegedly having one of Kendrick's moles in his camp.