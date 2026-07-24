Clip of IShowSpeed Telling LeBron to Come to Philly While With Jaylen Brown Resurfaces

A clip of IShowSpeed jokingly recruiting LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers has resurfaced after the four-time NBA champion officially made the move to Philly. The video from July 9, which features Speed alongside newly acquired 76ers forward Jaylen Brown, has gone viral again following ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania's report that James signed a two-year deal with Philadelphia. During the livestream, Brown encouraged Speed to do some recruiting of his own. "You got to tell LeBron, 'You got to pull up. You got to pull up to Philly,'" Brown said. Speed immediately embraced the idea, imagining what the roster could look like.

"LeBron, pull up to Philly," he replied. "Think about it: LeBron, Jalen Brown, PG 13?" Brown quickly corrected Speed and let him know that Paul George, who goes by the nickname "PG 13," was no longer on the team.

At the time, the exchange was just another lighthearted livestream moment. Now, fans are revisiting it after James officially chose Philadelphia as the next stop in his career. According to Charania, James agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option after informing the Los Angeles Lakers he would not return for the 2026-27 season. The Athletic reported that the 76ers ultimately beat out the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Miami Heat to land the NBA's all-time leading scorer. James later explained on X that he seriously considered retirement before deciding he still had another championship run left in him. "I thought I was done when the season ended," he wrote. "I still truly love this game, and I have more to give." He also made it clear that money wasn't the deciding factor.