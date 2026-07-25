Jordan Devey, Former Patriots Super Bowl Champion, Dead by Suicide at 38

After retiring in 2021 following a seven-season career with teams including the Patriots, 49ers, Chiefs, Raiders, and Bills, Devey was celebrated for his community work and coaching young athletes, while his parents called for more mental health awareness and suggested he may have been living with CTE, though no official diagnosis has been made.

Former NFL offensive lineman and 2014 New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Jordan Devey died by suicide at 38, with his wife Linsey announcing his death on what would have been their 15th wedding anniversary and remembering him as a devoted husband and father of four.

Jordan Devey, a former NFL offensive lineman who was part of the 2014 New England Patriots' Super Bowl-winning team, has died by suicide. He was 38. His wife, Linsey Devey, shared the news Friday (July 24) in an emotional social media post, noting that the day would have marked the couple's 15th wedding anniversary. She also linked to a GoFundMe page, which stated that Devey had taken his own life. "You were our hero and our hearts ache in your absence," Linsey wrote. "We love you. We miss you. And as you said in your last words to me, 'We'll talk soon.'" The couple share four children, whom Linsey said inherited their father's "eyes, freckles, and compassion."

The GoFundMe page describes Devey as someone who devoted much of his life to helping others beyond football. After retiring from the NFL, he volunteered as a coach for his children's sports teams and worked with athletes at a local high school, where he was remembered as a mentor, role model, and friend. "His dedication to serving others" was highlighted throughout the tribute, with loved ones recalling the impact he had on the young athletes he coached. Devey spent seven seasons in the NFL after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013. Over the course of his career, he appeared in 44 games while playing for the Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. Although he was a member of the Patriots' roster during their Super Bowl XLIX championship season, Devey later carved out opportunities with several organizations before finishing his career with the Bills. He retired in 2021 after appearing in one game during the 2020 season. Following his death, Devey's parents urged greater awareness surrounding mental health and told Fox 13 they believe he may have been living with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated head trauma. CTE can only be definitively diagnosed after death through examination of brain tissue, and no official diagnosis has been announced.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. In the U.S. and Canada, you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you are elsewhere, contact your local emergency services or crisis hotline.