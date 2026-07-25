Elon Musk Gets Blunt About People That 'Loathe' Him: 'I Don't Care'

Elon Musk has never been afraid to speak his mind, and he recently got testy with a reporter who questioned him about media criticism.

The trillionaire SpaceX and Tesla founder was asked in a recent video interview with The Economist if he was aware that "some people do loathe" him. The entrepreneur, who's shown troubled views on everything from politics to artificial intelligence, responded (around the 6:14 mark in the video below) by admitting that, yes, it's "probably true" that people do loathe him.

Musk, who was also confronted about whether his social media use is "helpful for Western democracy," added: "The fact that, as you pointed out, a quarter billion people follow me is that I think a lot more people actually like me than don’t. And I think a lot more people hate you and the media more than you realize."