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The Carolina Panthers have traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers will receive a variety of future draft picks from the Niners.Brad Callas
Fans at AT&T Stadium were very obviously miffed after the Dallas Cowboys were upset by the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game.Brenton Blanchet
We talked to San Francisco 49ers All-Pro TE George Kittle about the upcoming NFL Draft, his offseason, grilling, his thoughts on Kyle Pitts, and much more.Zach Frydenlund
Colin Kaepernick is not waiting for the phone to ring. Despite performance or popularity, history has never sided with athletes who do the right thing.Dria Roland