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Brandon Aiyuk Blames Ex-Agent for 49ers Fallout
Sports

Brandon Aiyuk Torches Ex-Agent, Claims John Lynch Showed Up at His House

Inside Aiyuk’s explosive YouTube claims about his ex-agent, John Lynch’s house visit, and why he says he’ll never return to the 49ers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
Late NFL Star Aldon Smith's Family Says They're Donating His Brain to CTE Research
Sports

Aldon Smith’s Family Donates His Brain to Boston CTE Center

After Smith’s sudden death at 36, his family says medical experts will examine his brain for CTE and other trauma-related damage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
NFL analyst Steve Young before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.
Sports

49ers Legend Steve Young Says He Can Still Play QB at 64

Philip Rivers coming out of retirement after not playing for five seasons appears to be inspiring other retired NFL QBs.

Tim Ryan207 days ago
49ers player George Kittle with long hair and a beard in a red shirt on the left; animated characters HUNTR/X from 'KPop Demon Hunters' with colorful outfits and weapons on the right.
Sports

Even 49ers’ George Kittle Loves ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ Dances To "Golden" In End Zone

The 49ers star also said he "got made fun of" for watching the hit Netflix film.

Alex Ocho256 days ago
Three people sitting on grass, laughing and wearing colorful jackets. Palm trees and greenery in the background.
Style

Equihua and the NFL Unveil 'Heirlooms for the Devoted' Collection

Featuring nine teams, the line turns fan gear into heirloom pieces.

Alex Ocho269 days ago
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49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy
Sports

49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

The baby makes Brock the second 49ers star to become a first-time dad this offseason.

Brad Appleton355 days ago
Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 31, 2024 in Santa Clara, California
Sports

49ers Rookie Ricky Pearsall Shot in Attempted Robbery

The first-round pick is in stable condition.

Jade Gomez685 days ago
This is a photo of Ric Flair.
Sports

Ric Flair Rips Brock Purdy After 49ers QB Gets Injured in NFC Championship

Ric Flair took to Twitter to rip San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after he was injured on Sunday during the NFC Championship game.

Eric Diep1265 days ago
Bobby Wagner tackle story
Sports

NFL Fans React to Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackling Protester on Field

A protester certainly expected something when they stormed the Levi's Stadium field, but it probably wasn’t getting leveled by linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Zach Dionne1383 days ago
colin kaepernick tyler lockett workout video
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Shares Full Workout Video With Seahawks Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett

The former NFL quarterback and current activist showed off some of his skills via a video from a workout he had with wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Brenton Blanchet1585 days ago
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J. Cole and Colin Kaepernick attend the Netflix Limited Series 'Colin In Black and White'
Sports

J. Cole Gives Colin Kaepernick His Flowers as Quarterback Continues Quest to Return to NFL

In a post on Instagram, J. Cole showered Colin Kaepernick with praise and expressed his desire to see him play for a team in the NFL in the future.

Joe Price1618 days ago
Joe Montana arrives at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Sports

Joe Montana Confronts Intruder Who Attempted to Kidnap Grandchild

A 39-year-old woman entered Joe and Jennifer Montana's Los Angeles-area home through an unlocked door at around 5 p.m. on Saturday and grabbed the child.

Xavier Hamilton2120 days ago
Safety Budda Baker #32 of the Arizona Cardinals
Sports

Budda Baker Shares Racist Social Media Messages He Received Following Game Against 49ers (UPDATE)

On Monday, Baker shared messages from the @Niner8 Twitter account. In the messages, the user refers to Baker as a "monkey," "n****r," and "slave" for the hit.

Xavier Hamilton2132 days ago
Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers
Sports

NFL Fans Are Bashing the 49ers for Participating in #BlackOutTuesday

Fans haven't forgotten the way the organization treated one of the movement's leading voices and they decided to let the Niners know how they felt about it.

Xavier Hamilton2236 days ago
immy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers
Sports

Chiefs Defense Clown Jimmy Garoppolo After Super Bowl Victory

The Chiefs came back to win against the 49ers Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Xavier Hamilton2357 days ago
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