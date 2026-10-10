Pop Culture

Woah Vicky Says Her Mother Has Been Found After Being Missing for Two Weeks

The influencer announced on X that Carla Elaine Johnson, 64, had been located.

Woah Vicky.
JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Key Takeaways

  • Woah Vicky announced that her mother, 64-year-old Carla Elaine Johnson, had been found after a two-day public search, writing, “We got our issues but mom is mom.”
  • Johnson had traveled by bus from Atlanta to Miami and was last known to be in Midtown or Overtown with her phone off, prompting Vicky to share a missing poster and Miami police to investigate.
  • The search followed Vicky’s Sept. 25 arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged altercation with her mother, which Vicky denied.

Woah Vicky is celebrating the end of a two-day public search for her mother.

The influencer, Victoria Rose Waldrip, wrote on X on Oct. 10 that her 64-year-old mother, Carla Elaine Johnson, had been found.

"Thank u all for your prayers and calls. We found my mom. I am crying with joy. We got our issues but mom is mom," she wrote.

The search began on Oct. 8, when Vicky shared that her mother had been missing for close to two weeks. She then shared a missing poster that paired a photo of herself with one of Johnson, describing her mother as slim and wearing glasses and asking anyone with information to call police. Johnson had allegedly traveled by bus from Atlanta to Miami to visit her daughter, and her last known location was the Midtown or Overtown area of the city, with her phone switched off.

Miami police confirmed a missing person report was filed the evening of Oct. 8 and said detectives were looking into the disappearance.

The gap in contact traced back to Sept. 25, when Vicky was booked in Miami-Dade County on a misdemeanor battery charge. Officers were dispatched to her apartment after a report that a woman had been assaulted by her daughter and needed help retrieving her belongings.

Vicky, 26, has spoken publicly about the strain between them before, including on the "Divij's Den" podcast earlier this year, where she revealed that she didn’t expect to be loved correctly by her mother because she wasn’t “saved.”

Vicky has built her name as a viral internet personality, including a long-running feud with Bhad Bhabie that peaked in a widely circulated 2019 altercation at an Atlanta recording studio.

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