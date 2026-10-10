Woah Vicky Says Her Mother Has Been Found After Being Missing for Two Weeks

The influencer, Victoria Rose Waldrip, wrote on X on Oct. 10 that her 64-year-old mother, Carla Elaine Johnson, had been found.

"Thank u all for your prayers and calls. We found my mom. I am crying with joy. We got our issues but mom is mom," she wrote.

The search began on Oct. 8, when Vicky shared that her mother had been missing for close to two weeks. She then shared a missing poster that paired a photo of herself with one of Johnson, describing her mother as slim and wearing glasses and asking anyone with information to call police. Johnson had allegedly traveled by bus from Atlanta to Miami to visit her daughter, and her last known location was the Midtown or Overtown area of the city, with her phone switched off.

Miami police confirmed a missing person report was filed the evening of Oct. 8 and said detectives were looking into the disappearance.

The gap in contact traced back to Sept. 25, when Vicky was booked in Miami-Dade County on a misdemeanor battery charge. Officers were dispatched to her apartment after a report that a woman had been assaulted by her daughter and needed help retrieving her belongings.

Vicky, 26, has spoken publicly about the strain between them before, including on the "Divij's Den" podcast earlier this year, where she revealed that she didn’t expect to be loved correctly by her mother because she wasn’t “saved.”