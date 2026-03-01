'Ice Bath Guy' Ashton Hall Enlists Woah Vicky for Anti-Cheating Skit

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall, best known for his five-hour morning routine that includes repeatedly dunking his face in ice water, now has relationship advice as well—and he has enlisted Woah Vicky to help him share it.
On Saturday (Feb. 28), Hall shared a skit co-starring Vicky that attempts to show why cheating doesn’t pay.
The format of the video is similar to Hall’s other time-stamped fare, but the content is not. The skit shows Hall playing a cheating husband, with Vicky as the woman with whom he’s stepping out.
The video begins with Hall and Vicky at a romantic dinner before Hall’s character reveals that he’s married (in real life, the influencer hasn’t had a girlfriend in a dozen years).
Vicky slaps him and runs off, though it’s implied that they reconcile, as Hall jumps in her car, which elicits a scream from Vicky. In the next shot, Hall is leaving and straightening his clothes.
Hall’s character, wedding ring safely returned to finger, shows up at home to his wife and two children. Vicky leaves a voicemail about the date, which Hall’s wife hears, so she throws him out.
Six months later, Hall’s wife has a new boyfriend—who happens to be the friend of Hall’s character who had passed along a Louis Vuitton gift to Hall’s wife to distract from the cheating.
In a playful nod to the fact that Hall is Black and Vicky, despite her famous initial claims otherwise, is white, the wife’s new beau is white as well, and apparently very well off, if his car is any indication.
Hall’s character watches his now-former wife in a happy new relationship and sadly drives away.
The message? “If you don’t value her someone else will.” Watch the skit below.
Hall and Woah Vicky are both internet personalities, and both are devout Christians (you can listen to Vicky rap about “My Jesus” here, and Hall has said that he “built my life on Jesus”). Still, their collaboration caught many viewers by surprise.