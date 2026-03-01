'Ice Bath Guy' Ashton Hall Enlists Woah Vicky for Anti-Cheating Skit

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall, best known for his five-hour morning routine that includes repeatedly dunking his face in ice water, now has relationship advice as well—and he has enlisted Woah Vicky to help him share it.

On Saturday (Feb. 28), Hall shared a skit co-starring Vicky that attempts to show why cheating doesn’t pay.

The format of the video is similar to Hall’s other time-stamped fare, but the content is not. The skit shows Hall playing a cheating husband, with Vicky as the woman with whom he’s stepping out.

The video begins with Hall and Vicky at a romantic dinner before Hall’s character reveals that he’s married (in real life, the influencer hasn’t had a girlfriend in a dozen years).

Vicky slaps him and runs off, though it’s implied that they reconcile, as Hall jumps in her car, which elicits a scream from Vicky. In the next shot, Hall is leaving and straightening his clothes.