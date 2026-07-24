Woah Vicky

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Woah Vicky with a top bun hairstyle sits in a red vehicle interior, wearing a denim jacket and holding a phone.
Pop Culture

Woah Vicky Turns Tweets Into Poetry at First-Ever New York Reading

The 26-year-old internet personality held a sold-out poetry reading in New York's Lower East Side.

Alex Ocho30 days ago

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