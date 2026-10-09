Woah Vicky Is Asking the Public for Help Finding Her Mother

The poster, which pairs a photo of Victoria Rose Waldrip with one of her mom, identifies the missing woman as Carla Elaine Johnson, 64. It asks anyone with information to call police as soon as possible.

On Oct. 8, the influencer shared a missing poster for her mother, saying her family hasn’t heard from the woman in about two weeks.

"Recently I went to jail for fighting with my mom in Miami-Dade County. It's been two weeks since I got out. I can't find her anywhere; nobody can, and her phone is turned off. If anyone knows anything or has seen her, please let me know. Her name is Carla Johnson," Vicky wrote on X.

Johnson is described as slim and wearing glasses. She had recently traveled by bus from Atlanta to Miami to visit her daughter, and her last known location was the Midtown or Overtown area of the city.

Nobody has seen or reached her since, and her phone appears to be switched off.

The gap in contact traces back to an arrest. Vicky was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge in Miami on Sept. 25 after officers responded to a report of a woman who said she had been assaulted by her daughter and needed help getting her possessions.

The woman told police she had been staying with her daughter for five days while visiting and that her daughter allegedly put her hands around her neck. Officers noted bruises on the alleged victim's arms. Vicky acknowledged that she’d been arguing with her mother, but she denied assaulting her.

Woah Vicky has had a tense relationship with her mother that stretches back for years. In an interview from earlier this year on Divij’s Den, Woah Vicky said of her relationship with her mom, “When someone’s, like, not saved, there’s only so much you can expect from them as far as, like, love, you know.”