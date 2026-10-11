Trump Suggests Renaming an Ocean to ‘Trump Ocean’ or ‘Ocean of the Americas’

President Donald Trump’s renaming spree sees him eyeing oceans next.



Speaking at a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Oct. 10, he told the crowd that his collection of renamed waters is missing something big.

"We've got the gulf. We've got a beautiful lake," Trump said, before adding, "Now, somebody said, ‘You need a river. We need a river.’ We need an ocean."

Then he launched into his pitch: "So, I was thinking of either the Atlantic or the Pacific. We call it Trump Ocean or Ocean of the Americas, something like that," he said.

Trump had traveled to Tennessee to campaign for local Republican candidates ahead of the midterms, and he danced on his way out of F&M Bank Arena.

He also named two waterways he plans to leave alone. The Hudson River, named for explorer Henry Hudson, gets a pass because, as Trump put it, "He did a good job of setting up that sucker a long time ago."