Donald Trump Offers Dennis Rodman and Enes Kanter Freedom 'Full Pardon' for Women's Sports

Donald Trump has granted permission for two former male athletes to enter women’s sports whenever they want.

The politician name-dropped former NBA stars Dennis Rodman and Enes Kanter Freedom as those he'd "pardon" to join the women's league during his Electric Rally speech in Durant, Oklahoma on Thursday (October 1). Freedom was in attendance, with Trump calling out the former Utah Jazz player around the 26-minute mark of the video below.

"I mean, in all fairness, this guy is a monster. He dreams of playing against women," Trump said. "He's willing to say that he's a woman in order to play against women. And I don't think he really believes that, but that's OK."