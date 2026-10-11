Kelly Clarkson Says Brooklyn Shop Gave Her the 'Pretty Woman' Treatment: 'You Just Lost a Huge Sale'

Kelly Clarkson isn't happy with the way she was treated during a recent shopping trip in Brooklyn.

On Saturday (Oct. 10), the Grammy-winning singer and talk show host took to X to criticize Art of Play, a specialty shop in Brooklyn, after claiming an employee assumed she couldn't afford the items she wanted to purchase.

Clarkson explained that she had traveled across New York City specifically to visit the store, only to leave disappointed by her interaction with a salesperson.

"Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn't afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me," Clarkson wrote.

She continued, "Wow, dude. You're an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y'all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎"