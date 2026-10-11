Pop Culture

Kelly Clarkson Says Brooklyn Shop Gave Her the 'Pretty Woman' Treatment: 'You Just Lost a Huge Sale'

The singer accused a Brooklyn shop of judging her appearance and treating her like she couldn't pay.

Kelly Clarkson with long brown hair, wearing a colorful striped shirt, smiling.
(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Kelly Clarkson called out Brooklyn shop Art of Play after a salesperson allegedly assumed she could not afford her intended purchases and offered to find “something comparable.”
  • Clarkson compared the encounter to Julia Roberts’ treatment in Pretty Woman, telling the employee, “You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale.”
  • Her post sparked widespread support and debate over customer profiling, while Art of Play declined to comment.

Kelly Clarkson isn't happy with the way she was treated during a recent shopping trip in Brooklyn.

On Saturday (Oct. 10), the Grammy-winning singer and talk show host took to X to criticize Art of Play, a specialty shop in Brooklyn, after claiming an employee assumed she couldn't afford the items she wanted to purchase.

Clarkson explained that she had traveled across New York City specifically to visit the store, only to leave disappointed by her interaction with a salesperson.

"Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn't afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me," Clarkson wrote.

She continued, "Wow, dude. You're an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y'all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎"

Clarkson's reference to the 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman alludes to a memorable scene in which Julia Roberts' character, Vivian Ward, is dismissed by employees at a high-end boutique because of her appearance.

The singer appeared to suggest that she experienced similar treatment, claiming the salesperson judged her ability to pay rather than helping her find the products she wanted.

Clarkson's post quickly gained traction on social media, and the store has subsequently been review bombed on Google.

According to Page Six, Art of Play declined to comment when contacted about the incident.

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