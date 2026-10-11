Norman Reedus Warns Final 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Season Gets 'Way Sadder'

Jimmy Smits joins the cast as Captain Alejandro Perkins, while franchise chief Scott M. Gimple says a Daryl and Rick Grimes reunion remains “absolutely, still a hope.”

AMC will premiere the final season in February 2027, following Daryl and Carol through Spain as genetically altered walkers move south from France.

Norman Reedus warned fans that the fourth and final season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon gets “way sadder.”

Norman Reedus is preparing fans for an emotional goodbye as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon approaches its fourth and final season. During a panel at New York Comic Con on Friday (Oct. 9), Reedus revealed that the upcoming season will take an even darker turn, warning fans that things are about to get "way sadder." ‘It's The Walking Dead, of course it gets sadder," Reedus joked, according to an attendee who shared the moment on social media.

Reedus was joined by his longtime co-star Melissa McBride, showrunner David Zabel, and The Walking Dead franchise chief content officer Scott M. Gimple for the New York Comic Con panel at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Moderated by Clarke Wolfe, the discussion also brought some major news regarding the show's final chapter. AMC confirmed that the fourth season will premiere in February 2027 on AMC and AMC+, giving fans a more specific release window after previously announcing a 2027 debut. A new teaser was also unveiled during the event. The final season picks up after Daryl and Carol lose their best opportunity to return home when their boat is destroyed. With their plans derailed, the two are forced to navigate the dangerous landscapes of Spain while facing new threats. Among those threats are genetically altered walkers making their way south from France, including faster and more aggressive variants that could make the journey even more dangerous. The upcoming season will also introduce several new faces, including Jimmy Smits as Captain Alejandro Perkins, a former U.S. Navy officer and doctor who has managed to build a life in the post-apocalyptic world.

Other cast members include Romain Levi, Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués and Melina Matthews. The show's conclusion marks another major turning point for the franchise, particularly for Reedus and McBride, who have portrayed Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier for approximately 15 years. However, the end of Daryl Dixon doesn't necessarily mean fans have seen the last of the characters. During the panel, Gimple addressed the possibility of a long-awaited reunion between Daryl and Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln. "Absolutely, still a hope," Gimple said when asked about bringing the two characters back together.

"I think we'll eventually get there, and I think there's enough stuff to handle, source material, emotional, plot-wise, everything, that we could do something brilliant."