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Evan Peters Slammed by Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Over Golden Globes Speech
The mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes has criticized Evan Peters following his Golden Globe win for his portrayal of the serial killer.
Evan Peters Says He Spent ‘Months’ in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer While Filming Hit Netflix Series
Evan Peters discussed the great lengths that he took to portray Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.'
'Dahmer' Creator Ryan Murphy Says He Reached Out to 20 Victims' Families: 'Not a Single Person Responded'
In an interview with the 'Hollywood Reporter,' 'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' creator Ryan Murphy addressed the backlash the series has received.
Evan Peters Cast as Jeffrey Dahmer in Limited-Edition Netflix Series
Evan Peters has been cast in the role of the title killer for the limited Netflix series 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' according to reports.
Evan Peters Issues Apology After Retweeting Video Condoning Violence Against Protesters
'American Horror Story' and 'X-Men' actor Evan Peters has apologized after he retweeted a video that condoned and glorified violence against protesters.
Macaulay Culkin to Star in 'American Horror Story' Season 10
Macaulay Culkin's role on 'American Horror Story' counts as his first as a series regular on a live-action TV show.
'Dark Phoenix' Cast Reflects on the X-Men's Final Battle
Complex caught up with the 'Dark Phoenix' cast (and director Simon Kinberg) to talk the new film and the franchise's legacy.
Here's the New Trailer for 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'
'Dark Phoenix' will hit theaters on June 7, 2019.
Prepare For More Quicksilver in 'X-Men: Apocalypse'
Quicksilver will pick up directly where he left off.
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" Exclusive: See Quicksilver Before and After Visual Effects
Behold all the effects that went into the latest X-Men movie.