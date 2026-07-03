Evan Peters

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Evan Peters poses with the Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award
Pop Culture

Evan Peters Slammed by Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Over Golden Globes Speech

The mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes has criticized Evan Peters following his Golden Globe win for his portrayal of the serial killer.

Joe Price1283 days ago
Evan Peters speaks onstage during 'Dahmer - Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Guild Event.
Pop Culture

Evan Peters Says He Spent ‘Months’ in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer While Filming Hit Netflix Series

Evan Peters discussed the great lengths that he took to portray Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.'

Jose Martinez1357 days ago
Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters speak onstage during Netflix's 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Guild Event
Pop Culture

'Dahmer' Creator Ryan Murphy Says He Reached Out to 20 Victims' Families: 'Not a Single Person Responded'

In an interview with the 'Hollywood Reporter,' 'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' creator Ryan Murphy addressed the backlash the series has received.

Brad Callas1359 days ago
Evan Peters
Pop Culture

Evan Peters Cast as Jeffrey Dahmer in Limited-Edition Netflix Series

Evan Peters has been cast in the role of the title killer for the limited Netflix series 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' according to reports.

Gavin Evans1942 days ago
Evan Peters
Pop Culture

Evan Peters Issues Apology After Retweeting Video Condoning Violence Against Protesters

'American Horror Story' and 'X-Men' actor Evan Peters has apologized after he retweeted a video that condoned and glorified violence against protesters.

Joe Price2235 days ago
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Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin to Star in 'American Horror Story' Season 10

Macaulay Culkin's role on 'American Horror Story' counts as his first as a series regular on a live-action TV show.

Trace William Cowen2334 days ago
'Dark Phoenix' Press Junket x Complex News
Pop Culture

'Dark Phoenix' Cast Reflects on the X-Men's Final Battle

Complex caught up with the 'Dark Phoenix' cast (and director Simon Kinberg) to talk the new film and the franchise's legacy.

Khal2599 days ago
sophie turner x men
Pop Culture

Here's the New Trailer for 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

'Dark Phoenix' will hit theaters on June 7, 2019.

Abel Shifferaw2698 days ago
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Pop Culture

Prepare For More Quicksilver in 'X-Men: Apocalypse'

Quicksilver will pick up directly where he left off.

EvetteDionne3808 days ago
Pop Culture

"X-Men: Days of Future Past" Exclusive: See Quicksilver Before and After Visual Effects

Behold all the effects that went into the latest X-Men movie.

Andrew Gruttadaro4278 days ago
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