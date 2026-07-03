Gabourey Sidibe

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Gabourey Sidibe Announces Husband Brandon Frankel Diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer
Pop Culture

Gabourey Sidibe Announces Husband Brandon Frankel Diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer

From Instagram reveal to recovery, Sidibe’s husband shares how insisting on more tests led to early detection—and why he’s urging fans to advocate for themselves.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
Gabourey Sidibe, Lizzo, Kathy Hilton
Pop Culture

Gabourey Sidibe Calls Paris Hilton's Mom Mistaking Her for Lizzo ‘Weird’ and ‘Tinged With Racism’

The incident happened on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live' show in 2022.

tara mahadevan161 days ago
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel on a Babylist backdrop; Gabourey in a chic pink dress, Brandon in a casual black outfit
Pop Culture

Gabourey Sidibe and Husband Brandon Frankel Welcome Twin Babies

The 41-year-old actress gave birth to a boy named Cooper and a girl named Maya in early April.

tara mahadevan771 days ago
Pop Culture

Gabourney Sidibe and Husband Brandon Frankel Are Expecting Twins

The Oscar-nominated actress and Frankel tied the knot in 2021.

Brad Callas871 days ago
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Gabourey Sidibe attends the 20th Anniversary Bottomless Closet Luncheon
Pop Culture

Gabourey Sidibe to Star in Phone Sex Comedy ‘1266’

The Disney-owned Onyx Collective announced the pilot order Saturday, along with Prentice Penny's three-part docu-series about Black Twitter.

Joshua Espinoza1280 days ago
Gabourey Sidibe attends the 20th Anniversary Bottomless Closet Luncheon
Pop Culture

Gabourey Sidibe Fires Back at Twista Over Fatphobic Meme

It should be noted this hypothetical meme has no chance of becoming a reality as the Oscar nominee got engaged to her boyfriend Brandon Frankel last month.

Xavier Hamilton2046 days ago
Pop Culture

Interview: Gabourey Sidibe Talks 'Grimsby' and Representation at the Oscars

The 'Precious' star loves being in London.

Jerry Gadiano3795 days ago

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