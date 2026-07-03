Jessica Lange

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Matt Bomer Checks Into "American Horror Story: Hotel" and Jessica Lange Checks Out

Lange played four different characters over the first four seasons of "American Horror Story."

BrianFormo4141 days ago
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Pop Culture

You Don't Just Dress Jessica Lange as David Bowie—"American Horror Story" Costume Designer Lou Eyrich Explains

The series' Emmy-winning filmmaker breaks down the costumes on "Coven" and the challenges of "Freak Show"

Tara Aquino4294 days ago
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Pop Culture

"American Horror Story: Freak Show" Will Have You Seeing Double, and Not in a Good Way

"American Horror Story: Freak Show" proves that Ryan Murphy's anthology series needs to switch things up.

MattBarone4299 days ago
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Pop Culture

This Week in Cripplingly Awkward Red Carpet Moments: Jessica Lange Snubs Lea Michele

Jessica Lange snubbed Lea Michele HARD at the "American Horror Story: Freak Show" red carpet premiere.

Doug Sibor4301 days ago
Pop Culture

This Possible "American Horror Story: Freak Show" Call Sheet Is Loaded With Spoilers

A possible leaked call sheet for "American Horror Story:Freak Show" reveals details.

Debbie Encalada4375 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Women of "American Horror Story" Are Making Male-Dominated TV Bow Down

No country for any kind of men on "Coven."

Ross Scarano4649 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jessica Lange Is Leaving "American Horror Story"

Worst news you'll hear all day.

Tanya Ghahremani4651 days ago
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Pop Culture

On "American Horror Story: Coven," It's Jessica Lange's World and We're All Just Watching It

Not even badass Academy Award nominees stand a chance.

MattBarone4656 days ago
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Pop Culture

Supreme Clientele: Recapping American Horror Story: Coven, "Bitchcraft" (Season 3, Episode 1)

Say hello to the FX series' fresh batch of witches, death, and morbid sex scenes, topped off with Jessica Lange's greatness.

MattBarone4663 days ago
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Pop Culture

"American Horror Story" Adds More "Misery" Next Season

Kathy Bates joins the cast.

nancy-stiles4888 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ryan Murphy Reveals Who Will Return For "American Horror Story" Season Two

Murphy says season two will be "the Jessica Lange show".

ShantÃ© Cosme5248 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jessica Lange Will Return To "American Horror Story" Next Season

Creator Ryan Murphy has dropped a few hints about <em>AHS</em>'s second season.

ShantÃ© Cosme5273 days ago

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