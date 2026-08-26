Pop Culture

'Grand Theft Auto VI' Gameplay Leaks Are 'Heartbreaking,' Rockstar Says

"We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has," Rockstar Games said in a statement addressing recent leaks.

Collage of vibrant scenes from "Grand Theft Auto VI," featuring characters, a helicopter, speedboat, motorcycle, and luxury cars.
Image via Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games knows how you feel.

In a new statement addressing recent Grand Theft Auto VI leaks, reps for the video game publisher pointed to a collective broken heart brought on by these unfortunate developments, one made all the more harder to bear thanks to how long fans have waited to step onto the streets of Leonida for a new adventure.

“We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week,” the Rockstar team said Wednesday (Aug. 26). “It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time. We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has—from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay, and providing the community with everything you want to know.”

The statement goes on to highlight the imminent rollout of GTA VI: An Extended Look, which is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday (Aug. 27). As previously announced, the special will also be made available on Rockstar’s YouTube channel later that same night.

“It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve,” Rockstar reps said of what to expect from An Extended Look, reminding fans that they’ll be able to dive into the full game themselves come November.

Rockstar also acknowledged “it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers,” tucking in a thank-you to fans for their continued patience.

GTA VI will undoubtedly become the biggest video game of all time once it finally, mercifully arrives on Nov. 19. See here for everything you need to know about preorders and other initial launch details, including the lack of a physical disc.

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