Every 'Grand Theft Auto' Video Game, Ranked

The funny part about the thirteen years between the release of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto VI is that if Rockstar Games had waited one more year, they could have release the latest installment on the 30th anniversary of the first Grand Theft Auto game, which hit MS-DOS(!) in 1997.

Three decades later, gamers have been seen the evolution of sandbox gameplay through this series, which has touched every iteration of Sony’s PlayStation, evolving from a top-down 2D environment to a fully-realized world so “real” that fans haven’t been able to escape GTA Online since its inception, some barely playing GTA V’s story mode.

As the series has continued, Rockstar has found new ways to offer commentary on the world we live in now. Yes, the ingenious missions still cater to our most destructive desires, but GTA has always been more self-aware, holding up a mirror to each and every fan of the game. Transforming the series into a three-dimensional playground of destruction offered commentary not only on the changing landscape of video games, but also on its players.

The question remains, though: In almost three decades, which Grand Theft Auto game is the best? There’s only one way to find out…no, not a high-speed chase across town! Here’s our ranking of the best Grand Theft Auto games.