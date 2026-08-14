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‘GTA 6’ Preorders Are Live, But PC Players May Have to Settle for This Imitator

Console fans can lock in their copy now, but Rockstar’s silence on a GTA 6 PC release date has players anxious — and leaves room for a bold imitator.

'GTA: 6' Preorders Are Live—But There's a Catch for PC Players
Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • GTA 6 preorders are live for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S ahead of the November 19 launch, with the $100 edition reportedly the most popular, but Rockstar still hasn’t announced a PC release date or preorder option.
  • Turkish studio Brgames Interactive is trying to fill that gap with Phantom Vice Auto, a three-character, GTA-style open-world game hitting Steam Early Access on November 19 with plans for a 32-player online mode, despite reportedly being built by a tiny team since 2024.
  • Rockstar is sticking to its console-first strategy—citing fixed hardware as the reason PC ports like GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived later—while Take-Two insists November 19 is locked in after delays and pricing speculation around whether GTA 6 would push past the $70 norm.

GTA 6 preorders are officially underway ahead of the game’s November 19 release, but PC players still can’t reserve a copy for their platform. Rockstar Games is launching its long-awaited blockbuster exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for now, leaving PC gamers without a release date—or an official preorder option.

According to Polygon, the console preorder rollout includes multiple editions, with Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick recently revealing that the $100 version has emerged as the most popular choice among early buyers. But Rockstar has yet to announce when GTA 6 will reach PC. The studio has historically released its biggest games on consoles first, with PC versions arriving later.

That gap has created an unusual opening for another game. Turkish developer Brgames Interactive plans to release Phantom Vice Auto in Steam Early Access on November 19—the exact day GTA 6 launches on consoles.

The game features an open-world city with driving, shooting, and other mechanics familiar to the Grand Theft Auto formula, while its title and logo also bear a clear resemblance to Rockstar's franchise.

According to its Steam description, Phantom Vice Auto will eventually feature three playable characters: “a street-smart hustler, a disgraced former agent, and a cold-blooded mercenary.” The developer is also promising an online mode supporting up to 32 players.

Brgames Interactive's website has previously listed a team of just three people working on the project, which reportedly began development in 2024.

A former Rockstar producer, meanwhile, has offered a practical explanation for its console-first development strategy. The company has traditionally prioritized platforms with fixed hardware specifications before bringing its games to PC, where developers must account for a much wider range of configurations.

Grand Theft Auto V followed a similar path, initially launching on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013 before reaching PC in April 2015. Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived on consoles in October 2018 and PC roughly a year later.

The lack of a PC version is one of the remaining questions surrounding GTA 6 as its launch approaches. After multiple delays, Take-Two has repeatedly maintained that November 19 remains the date. Zelnick previously responded to continued questions about the schedule with a firm, “November 19th, I do know. It’s been announced.”

Pricing had been another source of speculation before preorders opened. Retail listings had previously fueled rumors that editions would cost well above the traditional $70 starting point, while analysts debated whether GTA 6 could establish a new $80 standard for major releases.

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