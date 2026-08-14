‘GTA 6’ Preorders Are Live, But PC Players May Have to Settle for This Imitator

Rockstar is sticking to its console-first strategy—citing fixed hardware as the reason PC ports like GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived later—while Take-Two insists November 19 is locked in after delays and pricing speculation around whether GTA 6 would push past the $70 norm.

Turkish studio Brgames Interactive is trying to fill that gap with Phantom Vice Auto, a three-character, GTA-style open-world game hitting Steam Early Access on November 19 with plans for a 32-player online mode, despite reportedly being built by a tiny team since 2024.

GTA 6 preorders are live for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S ahead of the November 19 launch, with the $100 edition reportedly the most popular, but Rockstar still hasn’t announced a PC release date or preorder option.

GTA 6 preorders are officially underway ahead of the game’s November 19 release, but PC players still can’t reserve a copy for their platform. Rockstar Games is launching its long-awaited blockbuster exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for now, leaving PC gamers without a release date—or an official preorder option. According to Polygon, the console preorder rollout includes multiple editions, with Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick recently revealing that the $100 version has emerged as the most popular choice among early buyers. But Rockstar has yet to announce when GTA 6 will reach PC. The studio has historically released its biggest games on consoles first, with PC versions arriving later.