Nintendo Isn't Totally Shutting Down Possibility of 'Grand Theft Auto VI' on the Switch 2

With Grand Theft Auto VI set for a release on PlayStaton and Xbox consoles next month, thus bringing an end to a lengthy period of anticipation defined by leaks and delays, fans continue to ponder the possibility of the game finding its way to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Now, Devon Pritchard, who serves as president and chief operating officer for Nintendo of America, has weighed in on whether this could actually happen. Speaking with Jennifer Maas for Variety, as seen here, Pritchard put the onus on Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

“That’s going to be a conversation for Take Two and Rockstar, but nothing to announce on my end at this time,” Pritchard offered.

The remarks aren’t much, but they should at least give Switch-preferring gamers a glimmer of hope.

For everyone else, all eyes are on Nov. 19. That date, a Friday, will see the surefire blockbuster finally being handed over to fans, with an official soundtrack album also rolling out simultaneously.