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GTA 6' and 'Resident Evil Requiem' to 'Tomb Raider,' 2026 is stacked with heavy hitters across every platformKevin Wong
From 'NBA Street Vol. 2' to 'ESPN NFL 2K5,' here are the best games in all of sports history, covering basketball, soccer, wrestling, football, skateboarding, and more.Marc Griffin
From the triumphant return of ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' to the roguelike perfection of ‘Hades II’, 2025 delivered incredible games across every genre. Here are the year's best.Marc Griffin
We can’t wait to get our hands on these games that were announced or spotlighted at this year’s event.Jamie Iovine