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Here's Your First Look at 'Star Wars: Zero Company' Video Game
Pop Culture

'Star Wars: Zero Company' Gameplay Reveal Rewrites the Clone Wars

Meet Hawks, Kundri Fathom, and a rogue squad of clones, Mandalorians, and Jedi as EA and Bit Reactor rethink Star Wars strategy for PC, PS5, and Xbox.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
A character in tactical gear with a skull mask and British flag patches, wearing headphones and goggles.
Pop Culture

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' to Debut This October: Watch the New Trailer

With 'GTA VI' arriving just a month later, the back half of 2026 is shaping up to be a massive boon for the gaming industry.

Trace William Cowen58 days ago
A Gamer Has Been Banned from Xbox for Over 7,000 Years—Here's Why
Pop Culture

Xbox Gamer Gets Nearly 8,000-Year Ban Over ‘Forza Horizon 6’ Leak

After leaked gameplay clips surfaced online, a modder known as DVS Squad says Xbox hit him with one of the wildest punishments gaming has ever seen.

Bernadette Giacomazzo74 days ago
Xbox Game Pass Prices Slashed After CEO Recommits to Consumers
Pop Culture

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Just Got 23% Cheaper — But There’s a Catch

Microsoft just slashed Game Pass prices and added titles like ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Hades II’ — but a new rule for future CoD drops changes the deal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo95 days ago
XBox Game Pass Teases Another 'Call of Duty' Installment
Pop Culture

'Call Of Duty: Vanguard' Leak Hints at Surprise Xbox Game Pass Drop

From the Activision deal to Modern Warfare’s arrival, here’s why fans think Vanguard is the next big Game Pass win—and how long you might be waiting.

Bernadette Giacomazzo99 days ago
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Xbox Teases 'Metro 2039' First Look at Beloved First-Person Shooter Sequel
Pop Culture

Xbox Sets Date for ‘Metro 2039’ First Look

Xbox will debut ‘Metro 2039’ during a dedicated showcase, offering the first official look at the next entry in the franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo103 days ago
XBox Unveils New In-Game Challenges for a Chance to Win Prizes
Pop Culture

Xbox Launches QR Code Challenges with Big Prizes for Devout Gamers

From Halo armor to Forza Fanta cars, see how Xbox’s 25th anniversary promo turns QR codes on soda into real-world prizes and in-game rewards.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
Rec Room, a Roblox Competitor With 150M Users, is Shutting Down
Pop Culture

Rec Room, a Roblox Rival Valued at $3.5B, Is Shutting Down

From its 150M-player peak to its shutdown, what Rec Room’s collapse says about the future of Roblox-style platforms and VR worlds.

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Starfield screenshot
Pop Culture

‘Starfield’ Is Coming to PlayStation 5 in April, Along With a Huge Game Update

The game has been out for nearly three years.

Trey Alston130 days ago
'The Simpsons' Producers Tease 'Hit & Run' Game Reboot: 'Never Say Never'
Pop Culture

'The Simpsons' Producers Tease 'Hit & Run' Game Reboot: 'Never Say Never'

As the show hits 800 episodes, Matt Selman opens up about fan pressure, GTA-style gameplay battles, and what it would take to revive the cult classic video game.

Bernadette Giacomazzo138 days ago
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Microsoft
Pop Culture

Microsoft Adds 40 New Games to Stream Your Own Game for Xbox Game Pass

All you need is an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass, and you can access games from a multitude of devices.

Trey Alston172 days ago
Here's the Full Xbox Game Pass 2026 Lineup, Including 'Star Wars Outlaws'
Pop Culture

Xbox Game Pass 2026 Lineup Includes ‘Star Wars: Outlaws’

The January wave of Xbox Game Pass additions kicks off 2026 with major releases, including the open-world Star Wars title.

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago
'Call of Duty' Developer Vince Zampella Killed in Car Crash
Pop Culture

‘Call of Duty’ Co-Creator Vince Zampella Killed in Car Crash

Authorities said the gaming executive died after a single-vehicle crash on Angeles Crest Highway in Southern California.

Bernadette Giacomazzo215 days ago
Thundercat Blesses 'Candy Crush Saga' New Season with Cover of 'Upside Down' by Diana Ross
Music

Thundercat Reworks Diana Ross’s 1980 Hit for Candy Crush Music Season

The Grammy-winning musician flips the singer's disco classic into an interactive track for Candy Crush Saga’s latest event.

Bernadette Giacomazzo261 days ago
Snapchat and XBox Team Up for First-Ever Moon-Scanning AI Lens
Life

Snapchat and Xbox Team Up for First-Ever Moon-Scanning AR Lens

The partnership was launched in conjunction with the release of 'The Outer Worlds 2.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo269 days ago
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