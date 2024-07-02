Marlon Wayans Calls for Peace After Rick Ross Attacked in Canada: 'History Repeats Itself'

Marlon Wayans has called for peace following the viral video of a brawl breaking out at a concert in Canada while Rick Ross walked off stage to Kendrick Lamar's vicious Drake diss "Not Like Us."

Shortly after the brawl video went viral on Monday, Wayans hopped on his Instagram and warned people that history has a habit of repeating itself. According to Wayans, he has experience with seeing violence overtake hip-hop as he was friends with Biggie Smalls and 2Pac and was with them before they were shot in drive-bys.

"Dear Hip Hop. It's all fun and games until people start getting hurt. Remember this, HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF," he wrote. "I knew Tupac, I knew Biggie. I partied with them, hung out with them, saw them both 20 minutes before they got shot. Violence is real. Everyone can be touched. Don't entertain the devil. I love @champagnepapi love @richforever love @kendricklamar love @losangelesconfidentinal [The Game] and I say to all my brothers there's enough for everyone to eat."

He continued, "Y'all all need to what @realcolworld did. With peace, with love, with positivity. Life is short… even shorter if you spend your energy on breaking each other down instead of building each other up. Hate seeing any of our kings at war. We are too few. STOP! And I say this with love. Always OG MW."