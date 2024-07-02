While it is safe to assume his feud with Kendrick Lamar is done, Drake's beef with Rick Ross continues to simmer.

Hours after a video surfaced showing purported Drake supporters attacking 48-year-old Ross and his DJ Sam Sneak—among others—in Canada for playing "Not Like Us" toward the end of his set at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, the Toronto native took to Instagram to seemingly observe Canada Day.

"Custom design fine rhymes into salary," the 37-year-old hitmaker's caption reads. "All the way from T-Dot to the Van City all stars."