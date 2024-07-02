While it is safe to assume his feud with Kendrick Lamar is done, Drake's beef with Rick Ross continues to simmer.
Hours after a video surfaced showing purported Drake supporters attacking 48-year-old Ross and his DJ Sam Sneak—among others—in Canada for playing "Not Like Us" toward the end of his set at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, the Toronto native took to Instagram to seemingly observe Canada Day.
"Custom design fine rhymes into salary," the 37-year-old hitmaker's caption reads. "All the way from T-Dot to the Van City all stars."
"Drakeeeeee," Tia Kemp, the mother of Ross' eldest son, wrote in the comments of the above post, to which Drake responded, "🤩💘 My goat 🐐."
Ross also appeared in the comments, writing, "Pedo vs granny 🙌 @champagnepapi."
Rozay mercilessly trolled Drake this spring with "Champagne Moments" and an Instagram campaign centering around calling Drake "white boy" and making BBL allegations.
On Monday, Drake kept the Canada Day festivities (and, possibly, shade) going with a more direct message about the holiday on Instagram Stories as "I Feel Good" by Beres Hammond plays in the background.
Drake is aware of the incident involving Ross, as evidenced by the rapper liking an Instagram post showing footage of the incident.
Tia Kemp made fun to poke fun at the situation on Instagram Live. "They fuckin' his fat ass up. ... I'm glad they smacked the shit out your bitch ass," she said.
She also responded to the "Granny" comment, saying in a video on Monday night, "Listen here, Ass Whoopin' Willy, you better motherfuckin' chilly. Boy, I dunno who the fuck you callin' a fuckin' granny when you having motherfuckin' babies while your child is having babies. ... I am a grandmother, but bitch, you are a Pawpaw who just got the paws."
Kemp and Ross were at odds with one another last month after the 48-year-old celebrated his final child support payment on Father’s Day weekend. She went on to claim the Maybach Music Group head should "worry about them eight or nine you over there you got that you going to be paying child support for 'til you 'bout 70."