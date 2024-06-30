Watch Justin Timberlake Joke About DWI Arrest During Show

Justin Timberlake found a way to make fun of his DWI arrest during his concert stop in Boston.
On Saturday, Timberlake took up space inside TD Garden for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, and he hinted at his DWI arrest earlier this month.
"So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no, I'm just kidding," he joked. "Is there anyone here tonight, that it's your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you've been to 1, 2, 3, maybe 4 of our shows?"
He continued, "For all of you that it's your first time tonight—on a serious note—I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love."
Timberlake's comments come a couple of weeks after he was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, and charged with one count of DWI and two citations for allegedly running a stop sign and failure to stay in his lane. A witness told the New York Post that Justin was "wasted" at the bar he was at prior to the arrest, and drank from someone else's cocktail while that person went to use the bathroom in the restaurant.
Police pulled Timberlake over after witnessing him speed into a red light and swerve into another lane. The officer said his eyes "were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."
At his Chicago tour stop after the arrest, Timberlake delivered an emotional speech about what he was going through following the DWI arrest.
"We've been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights. It's been a tough week, but you're here and I'm here, and nothing can change this moment right now," said the 10-time Grammy award winner. "I know sometimes I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me, and I love you right back."