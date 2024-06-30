Watch Justin Timberlake Joke About DWI Arrest During Show

Justin Timberlake found a way to make fun of his DWI arrest during his concert stop in Boston.

On Saturday, Timberlake took up space inside TD Garden for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, and he hinted at his DWI arrest earlier this month.

"So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no, I'm just kidding," he joked. "Is there anyone here tonight, that it's your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you've been to 1, 2, 3, maybe 4 of our shows?"

He continued, "For all of you that it's your first time tonight—on a serious note—I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love."