Witness Claims Justin Timberlake Was 'Wasted' and Drained Another Person's Drink Before DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake was allegedly "wasted" before he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York on Monday night.
The New York Post reports eyewitnesses who were at the American Hotel on Monday claim they saw Timberlake drinking from another bar patron's cocktail after the person went to the bathroom.
“He was wasted," the witness shared. "At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table. When [the man] came back, [Timberlake] was drinking his drink. The guy goes, 'Justin, that’s my drink!'"
Timberlake was stopped by police after leaving the American Hotel and charged with driving while intoxicated. Cops say the 43-year-old singer claimed he had just "one" drink after he was pulled over.
"I had one martini and I followed my friends home," the singer told authorities, according to his arrest report.
Police pulled Timberlake over after witnessing him run a red light and swerve into another lane. The officer said the pop star's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."
So far, Timberlake has not issued a statement about the incident.