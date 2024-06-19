Witness Claims Justin Timberlake Was 'Wasted' and Drained Another Person's Drink Before DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake was allegedly "wasted" before he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York on Monday night.

The New York Post reports eyewitnesses who were at the American Hotel on Monday claim they saw Timberlake drinking from another bar patron's cocktail after the person went to the bathroom.

“He was wasted," the witness shared. "At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table. When [the man] came back, [Timberlake] was drinking his drink. The guy goes, 'Justin, that’s my drink!'"