Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest and Reported Exchange With Officer Spawns 'World Tour' Memes

Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest has become memeified.

The singer was pulled over in the Hamptons on June 18 by a cop who reportedly wasn’t aware of Timberlake’s fame, per Page Six—and thus ensued a very funny reported exchange.

An insider told the outlet, "The cop didn’t know who [Timberlake] was at first.” The source added, "Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.'”

The source’s quotes have since gone crazy online, with users pulling scenes from Marriage Story, Succession, Seinfeld, and more, adding quotes from Timberlake’s conversation with the cop.