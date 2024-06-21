Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest and Reported Exchange With Officer Spawns 'World Tour' Memes

The 43-year-old is currently on his massive Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Jun 21, 2024
Justin Timberlake in a formal suit with a bow tie, standing on a red carpet background
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images
Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest has become memeified.

The singer was pulled over in the Hamptons on June 18 by a cop who reportedly wasn’t aware of Timberlake’s fame, per Page Six—and thus ensued a very funny reported exchange.

An insider told the outlet, "The cop didn’t know who [Timberlake] was at first.” The source added, "Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.'”

The source’s quotes have since gone crazy online, with users pulling scenes from Marriage Story, Succession, Seinfeld, and more, adding quotes from Timberlake’s conversation with the cop.

pic.twitter.com/s9MM3AbiRd

— Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) June 20, 2024
Twitter: @hebennigatu

pic.twitter.com/qX5Gpf3KMQ

— leyla 🍒 (@leylanocontext) June 21, 2024
Twitter: @leylanocontext

pic.twitter.com/bvP5E3jpXC

— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) June 21, 2024
Twitter: @Seinfeld2000

— Heath (@LeastHesFunny_) June 21, 2024

— Heath (@LeastHesFunny_) June 21, 2024
Twitter: @LeastHesFunny_

Other posts about the incident referenced the Trolls World Tour film—in which JT appeared—and how he must have reacted when asked by the officer to walk in a straight line.

Cop: What tour?
Justin Timberlake:

— Jeff Topolski (@JeffTopolski) June 18, 2024

— Jeff Topolski (@JeffTopolski) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @JeffTopolski

“sir i’m gonna need you to step out of the vehicle and walk in a straight line.”

justin timberlake:

— abdullah (@abxsid) June 18, 2024

— abdullah (@abxsid) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @abxsid

Justin Timberlake when the officer told him to walk a straight line

— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 19, 2024

— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 19, 2024
Twitter: @notcapnamerica

Timberlake was charged with one count of DWI and two citations: one for running a stop sign and the second for failure to keep in lane. People obtained his arrest report, in which he told police, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

The 43-year-old is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, with scheduled stops in Chicago on June 21 and June 22, and New York City on June 25 and June 26. The trek is set to be his biggest yet, with it amassing over $140 million globally across more than 70 shows.

