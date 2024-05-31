AI Justin Timberlake in Veeze's New "Pop Yo Sh*t" Video Has People Confused

AI Justin Timberlake is the subject of a slew of question marks following the release of Veeze’s video for "Pop Yo Shit," his first new song of 2024.
The visual, shot in London and directed by Jimmy Whisperz, actually utilizes such edits at several spots throughout its 2:27 running time, with a Hov-focused moment also jumping out upon first watch. But it’s the JT one that’s gotten the bulk of the ensuing attention, with several early viewers seemingly genuinely perplexed as to whether the Everything I Thought It Was artist actually makes a cameo.
For longtime Veeze listeners, however, the AI JT video appearance is likely viewed as merely the continuation of an idea found in an oft-quoted lyric from last year’s Ganger cut "GOMD." In the song, Veeze rapped, "7 Mile popstar, bitch, I'm Justin Timberlake."
In the "Pop Yo Shit" video, Veeze is seen transforming into JT, then back again. Credited as "AI Specialist" in the new video, notably, is Water Socks.
In a Genius interview last year, Veeze, one of 24 rising artists we told you to watch out for back in January, elaborated on the JT lyric while nodding at the controversy surrounding the infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show.
"The neighborhood I’m from, I am like Justin Timberlake," the Detroit-born artist said. "That’s the type of level I wanna be on. Maybe I wanna rip a bra off at a Super Bowl performance."
For now, JT hasn't commented on "Pop Yo Shit." Friday night, his Forget Tomorrow World Tour continues with the first of two shows at the Moody Center arena in Austin. As previously reported, the trek is on pace to be the biggest of JT's career.