AI Justin Timberlake in Veeze's New "Pop Yo Sh*t" Video Has People Confused

Last year, Veeze compared himself to JT in the 'Ganger' track "GOMD."

May 31, 2024
Video via Veeze

View this video on YouTube
Video via Veeze

AI Justin Timberlake is the subject of a slew of question marks following the release of Veeze’s video for "Pop Yo Shit," his first new song of 2024.

The visual, shot in London and directed by Jimmy Whisperz, actually utilizes such edits at several spots throughout its 2:27 running time, with a Hov-focused moment also jumping out upon first watch. But it’s the JT one that’s gotten the bulk of the ensuing attention, with several early viewers seemingly genuinely perplexed as to whether the Everything I Thought It Was artist actually makes a cameo.

Still trying to figure that one out looks like he did

— ⭐💙baby7879🐿️🦄🙏🍻🎵 (@princessbaby798) May 31, 2024

That person’s caption confused me yall lmaooooo 😂😂😂 I get it’s AI

— Mykea 💙 (@mykeafayee) May 31, 2024

I absolutely thought this was Justin Timberlake. https://t.co/Qkg9DorAC0

— mrs. payne (@MadeNChynna) May 30, 2024

i’m tripping or is he using AI to look like justin timberlake 😭😭 https://t.co/U0c4z4B14N

— ii hands ii heaven #1 stan 🍉 (@dom__dotty) May 30, 2024

Is that a Justin Timberlake deepfake 😭 https://t.co/qhal6rOVfy

— Bragard (@brogawd_) May 30, 2024

My eyes playing tricks on me??? This not Justin Timberlake???? pic.twitter.com/qDeR6ZoKAo

— Ur Fav Wins. 💕 (@morewinswin) May 30, 2024

For longtime Veeze listeners, however, the AI JT video appearance is likely viewed as merely the continuation of an idea found in an oft-quoted lyric from last year’s Ganger cut "GOMD." In the song, Veeze rapped, "7 Mile popstar, bitch, I'm Justin Timberlake."

In the "Pop Yo Shit" video, Veeze is seen transforming into JT, then back again. Credited as "AI Specialist" in the new video, notably, is Water Socks.

View this video on YouTube

In a Genius interview last year, Veeze, one of 24 rising artists we told you to watch out for back in January, elaborated on the JT lyric while nodding at the controversy surrounding the infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show.

"The neighborhood I’m from, I am like Justin Timberlake," the Detroit-born artist said. "That’s the type of level I wanna be on. Maybe I wanna rip a bra off at a Super Bowl performance."

View this video on YouTube

For now, JT hasn't commented on "Pop Yo Shit." Friday night, his Forget Tomorrow World Tour continues with the first of two shows at the Moody Center arena in Austin. As previously reported, the trek is on pace to be the biggest of JT's career.

VeezeMusic VideosJustin TimberlakeSongsNew MusicArtificial Intelligence

Latest in Music