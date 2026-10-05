Jay Cinco Breaks Silence on Lala Baptiste Split: 'I'm Grateful to Have Her in My Life'

Cinco and Baptiste began dating in early 2025, got engaged at their livestreamed baby shower and welcomed Raine in May.

The former couple called their breakup a mutual decision with “no bad blood” and said they will continue showing up together as a family.

Jay Cinco said he remains “grateful” for Lala Baptiste and wants to maintain a healthy relationship with her and their daughter, Raine.

Jay Cinco is opening up about his split from Lala Baptiste and making it clear there's no bad blood between them. During a recent livestream, the rapper and streamer reflected on their relationship and said his priority moving forward is maintaining a healthy bond with Baptiste and being present for their daughter, Raine. "It was a great experience and I'm grateful to have her in my life, for the rest of my life, and I'm pretty sure she could say the same about me," Cinco said in a clip that circulated on X Sunday. "I just wanna maintain a great relationship with Lala and my daughter and be there for them."

His comments come two days after the former couple confirmed their breakup through Instagram Stories on Friday. Cinco, referring to Baptiste by her first name, Nyelah, said the two mutually agreed to step away from their romantic relationship and focus on themselves. "Nyelah and I have mutually decided to go our separate ways for now and focus on ourselves," he wrote. "There's no bad blood, no big story behind it, and we have nothing but love and respect for each other." Cinco emphasized that their relationship as parents isn't changing despite the breakup. "Most importantly, we'll always be a family and continue showing up together for our daughter, so you'll still see us all together from time to time," he added. Cinco and Baptiste began dating in early 2025 before publicly confirming their relationship later that year. In December, they revealed they were expecting their first child together. After learning they were having a girl during a March gender reveal, Cinco proposed to Baptiste days later at their livestreamed baby shower.