13-Year-Old Designer With His Own Booth at ComplexCon Set to Launch KidSuper, Slawn Collaboration

We already told you about the 13-year-old designer who sent Complex a handwritten letter asking us to check out his work, which led to him getting his own booth at ComplexCon 2026. Now, the designer in question, @DesignsByLeaf, has secured another come-up by landing a collaboration with KidSuper and Slawn.
Up top, see footage of Leaf being surprised by KidSuper himself with the news of the collab, which includes a t-shirt emblazoned with his designs.
Earlier this month, Leaf was announced to be getting his own booth at this year’s ComplexCon, which hits Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and 4. The announcement was preceded by that aforementioned letter, which saw the rising star detailing his affinity for creativity at large.
“I want to make this my career,” the 13-year-old wrote in the letter, as seen here. “I want to work for myself and have joy with working. I also want to express myself with my art and the clothes that I make. … Fashion is literally everything to me.”
Interestingly, KidSuper was among the personal inspirations Leaf cited in a subsequent conversation with Complex’s Izzy Izzo. Now, the two have collaborated.
With ComplexCon imminent, here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know before the festivities kick off on Saturday (Oct. 3).