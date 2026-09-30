Style

13-Year-Old Designer With His Own Booth at ComplexCon Set to Launch KidSuper, Slawn Collaboration

@DesignsByLeaf is headed to ComplexCon with an official KidSuper and Slawn collaboration.

We already told you about the 13-year-old designer who sent Complex a handwritten letter asking us to check out his work, which led to him getting his own booth at ComplexCon 2026. Now, the designer in question, @DesignsByLeaf, has secured another come-up by landing a collaboration with KidSuper and Slawn.

Up top, see footage of Leaf being surprised by KidSuper himself with the news of the collab, which includes a t-shirt emblazoned with his designs.

Earlier this month, Leaf was announced to be getting his own booth at this year’s ComplexCon, which hits Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and 4. The announcement was preceded by that aforementioned letter, which saw the rising star detailing his affinity for creativity at large.

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“I want to make this my career,” the 13-year-old wrote in the letter, as seen here. “I want to work for myself and have joy with working. I also want to express myself with my art and the clothes that I make. … Fashion is literally everything to me.”

Interestingly, KidSuper was among the personal inspirations Leaf cited in a subsequent conversation with Complex’s Izzy Izzo. Now, the two have collaborated.

With ComplexCon imminent, here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know before the festivities kick off on Saturday (Oct. 3).

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