13-Year-Old Designer With His Own Booth at ComplexCon Set to Launch KidSuper, Slawn Collaboration

We already told you about the 13-year-old designer who sent Complex a handwritten letter asking us to check out his work, which led to him getting his own booth at ComplexCon 2026. Now, the designer in question, @DesignsByLeaf, has secured another come-up by landing a collaboration with KidSuper and Slawn.

Up top, see footage of Leaf being surprised by KidSuper himself with the news of the collab, which includes a t-shirt emblazoned with his designs.

Earlier this month, Leaf was announced to be getting his own booth at this year’s ComplexCon, which hits Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and 4. The announcement was preceded by that aforementioned letter, which saw the rising star detailing his affinity for creativity at large.