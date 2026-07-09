Jey Uso appears to have responded to reports of his wife Takecia Fatu filing for divorce after 12 years of marriage. According to Ringside News, Uso posted a simple message, which read, “IM A GROWN ASS MAN,” in white text over a black background with Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” playing. He added a comment to the Instagram Story as well which read, “And leave her TF out of it too LAMFS.”

The WWE superstar was most likely referring to his long-rumored relationship with NXT wrestler Jaida Parker. Even though the two have never announced their relationship, Jey seemingly confirmed their romance in April with a cryptic Instagram Story post that read, “Yea, she mines…”

The message appeared to be in response to a photo shared by fellow WWE superstar Nattie, showing Uso with his arm around a person with an emoji over their face.

When asked about the “Yea, she mines…” post on Nightcap, Jey appeared to confirm everyone’s suspicions, saying, “Y’all know, no comment, Unc,” adding, “Do I gotta say it though? She the baddest one down there,” referring to NXT.

After deleting the Instagram Story post, Jey tried a new approach by making light of the divorce, writing, “Soliloquizing... She's about to take half of my property uce. What'd next? I need y'all support right now YEET Nation.”