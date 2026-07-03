Featured
From ‘Arcane’ to ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Penguin’ to ‘X-Men ‘97,’ these are our picks for the greatest shows streaming on television this year.Levi Winslow
Sports
MLB Fans Call Out TBS Over Bizarre 'House of the Dragon' Promo During Yankees-Guardians Playoff Game
TBS ran an elaborate and strange promo for the HBO series 'House of the Dragon' during Game 1 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians.Jose Martinez
Paddy Considine chats with Complex about the "best role he's ever had" as King Visery's reign comes to an end on this week's 'House of the Dragon.'William Goodman
From 'Amsterdam' to 'The Redeem Team' to 'House of the Dragon,' and more. Here are our choices for what you should be watching this weekend.Karla Rodriguez