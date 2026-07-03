House of the Dragon

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'House of the Dragon' promo material
Pop Culture

HBO Officially Renews Two ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Through 2028

HBO is doubling down on its ‘Game of Thrones’ universe with renewals for both spinoff series.

Richard Chachowski238 days ago
George RR Martin
Pop Culture

George R. R. Martin Says He'll Address 'Everything That’s Gone Wrong' With 'House of Dragons' Soon

The 'Game of Thrones' spinoff series just wrapped Season 2.

tara mahadevan685 days ago
Rhaenyra Targaryen in medieval attire from "House of the Dragon" on the left. Close-up of a Wilson NBA basketball on a court in a stadium on the right
Pop Culture

A ‘Game of Thrones’ Tweet About King’s Landing Basketball Court Sparks Hilarious NBA/WNBA Memes

The scenes for King's Landing were filmed in a place called Old Town in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Mark Elibert736 days ago
Emilia Clarke at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year 2023 event, wearing a stylish white blazer over a low-cut top
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Says She Can’t Watch ‘House of the Dragon’: ‘I Just Don’t Know What It Is'

The actress said she's happy with the experience she had starring in the original 'Game of Thrones' series.

Mark Elibert760 days ago
Emma D’Arcy at a public event wearing a half-white, half-black blazer with a polka dot shirt, standing in front of a decorative dragon sculpture
Style

Emma D'Arcy Wears Custom Dragon-Inspired Grill at 'House of the Dragon' Premiere

The 31-year-old star portrays Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel series.

tara mahadevan762 days ago
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Kit Harington in a dark suit looking at the camera. Expresses a serious demeanor
Pop Culture

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Explains Why Jon Snow Spinoff Is Now 'Off the Table'

News of a Snow-focused prequel series leaked in June 2022.

Alex Ocho828 days ago
HBO mulling another Thrones spinoff of course
Pop Culture

HBO Orders New ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Following Reports of Another Targaryen Prequel Series (UPDATE)

The news comes after reports that HBO was fast-tracking a different 'Thrones' spinoff detailing Aegon I Targaryen's bloody conquest of Westeros.

Zach Dionne1200 days ago
Fabien Frankel attends the "House Of The Dragon" Sky Group Premiere
Pop Culture

Fabien Frankel Says He Spent 7 Months Preparing for 'House of the Dragon' Sex Scene

The British actor said he and the team discussed the episode 4 scene at length, saying it was important to him to make it realistic and "human."

Joshua Espinoza1394 days ago
Milly Alcock house of the dragon season 1 interview
Pop Culture

Milly Alcock Opens Up About Her 'Life-Changing' Experience on 'House of the Dragon'

Actor Milly Alcock speaks with Complex about her experience playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, ‘House of the Dragon.’

William Goodman1397 days ago
Fans spot House of the Dragon mistake
Pop Culture

Fans Catch CGI Mistake in 'House of the Dragon'

The visual effects gaffe was spotted in Sunday's episode “Second of His Name." HBO reportedly plans to fix the editing error on its streaming platform.

Joshua Espinoza1408 days ago
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House of the Dragon Review
Pop Culture

You Can Now Watch HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere for Free on YouTube

The series, a prequel to 'Game of Thrones,' will soon unveil its third episode. But first, the HBO powers that be have given would-be viewers a freebie.

Trace William Cowen1413 days ago
Miguel Sapochnik attends HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Premiere Event.
Pop Culture

'House of the Dragon' Loses Co-Showrunner as Veteran 'Thrones' Director Miguel Sapochnik Says Farewell

First-time showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has decided to step down from the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' after one season.

Jose Martinez1415 days ago
HoTD cast at premiere event together
Pop Culture

Here's How Many People Watched 'House of the Dragon' to Make It HBO's Biggest Series Premiere Ever (UPDATE)

The debut episode of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' drew enough viewers to become the largest series premiere HBO's ever had.

Jose Martinez1424 days ago
Premiere for HBO's 'House of Dragon'
Sports

HBO Spent Over $100 Million Marketing 'House of the Dragon'

Ahead of the premiere of the Game of Thrones prequel House of Dragon, Deadline reports the series has notched HBO's biggest marketing spending spree ever.

Brad Callas1425 days ago

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