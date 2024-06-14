Emma D'Arcy Wears Custom Dragon-Inspired Grill at 'House of the Dragon' Premiere

The 31-year-old star portrays Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel series.

Jun 14, 2024
Individual posing on a red carpet at an event, wearing a stylish half black, half white suit jacket with a dragon statue in the background
Ant Jones / Mike Marsland / Getty Images for Sky/NOW
Emma D’Arcy paid homage to House of the Dragon at the show’s London premiere on Monday.

The 31-year-old donned a custom set of grills by BITTER000000, which were made to resemble the series’ dragon logo.

Emma D'Arcy's custom dragon inspired grill designed by BITTER000000 🐉 pic.twitter.com/32HXPaGcGv

— highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) June 14, 2024
Twitter: @highsnobiety

According to Vogue World, D’Arcy’s look also included a black and white suit from Albanian-Italian brand Çanaku and a silver arrow on their ear from Boucheron.

emma d'arcy at the UK premiere of 'HOUSE OF THE DRAGON' pic.twitter.com/ROh5GU6fpm

— emma d’arcy daily (@emmadarcydaily) June 10, 2024
Twitter: @emmadarcydaily

The British star plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series is an HBO adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels, which follows the intense competition between Alicent and Rhaenyra for the Iron Throne.

Season 2 of the hit show premieres on June 16.

