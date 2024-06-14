Emma D'Arcy Wears Custom Dragon-Inspired Grill at 'House of the Dragon' Premiere

Emma D’Arcy paid homage to House of the Dragon at the show’s London premiere on Monday.
The 31-year-old donned a custom set of grills by BITTER000000, which were made to resemble the series’ dragon logo.
According to Vogue World, D’Arcy’s look also included a black and white suit from Albanian-Italian brand Çanaku and a silver arrow on their ear from Boucheron.
The British star plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series is an HBO adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels, which follows the intense competition between Alicent and Rhaenyra for the Iron Throne.
Season 2 of the hit show premieres on June 16.