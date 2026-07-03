Alfonso Ribeiro

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Alfonso Ribeiro's 'Last Moment' with James Van Der Beek Shared in Intimate Photo
Pop Culture

Alfonso Ribeiro Posts Emotional ‘Last Moment’ Photo With James Van Der Beek

'I really miss him already,' he wrote in the caption of the heartbreaking photo.

Bernadette Giacomazzo154 days ago
Alfonso Ribeiro in an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' May 2022
Pop Culture

Alfonso Ribeiro Has a Very Direct Response to People Asking Him to Do Carlton Dance

On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' Alfonso Ribeiro revealed he doesn’t appreciate it when fans ask him to recreate his iconic 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air​​​​​​​' dance.

Joe Price1527 days ago
Bob Saget honored on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
Pop Culture

'America's Funniest Home Videos' Pays Tribute to Bob Saget: 'The World Lost a Legend'

'America’s Funniest Home Videos' host Alfonso Ribeiro paid tribute to the late Bob Saget, who hosted the popular show from the years 1989 to 1997.

Brenton Blanchet1643 days ago
Alfonso Ribeiro arrives at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Pop Culture

Alfonso Riberio Says 'Bel-Air' is 'Not Even Based' on the Original 'Fresh Prince': 'It's Based on the Theme Song'

Will Smith and the cast announced that NBC’s Peacock streaming service gave them a deal with a two-season order of a reimagined version of 'The Fresh Prince.'

Xavier Hamilton1921 days ago
Will Smith attends the Berlin premiere of "Bad Boys For Life"
Pop Culture

Watch ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast Reunite on Snapchat's 'Will From Home'

Will Smith is in the midst of wrapping up his 'Will From Home' Snapchat series with a two-part finale featuring the cast of 'Fresh Prince.'

Xavier Hamilton2270 days ago
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Pop Culture

Alfonso Ribeiro Drops Carlton Dance 'Fortnite' Lawsuit Against Epic Games

Last year Alfonso Ribeiro filed a lawsuit against 'Fortnite' creators Epic Games for using his signature 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' dance without his permission.

Joe Price2688 days ago
alfonso ribeiro
Pop Culture

Alfonso Ribeiro Denied Copyright Claim on 'Carlton Dance'

It remains to be seen if this will hurt his case against 'Fortnite.'

Alex Galbraith2710 days ago
blocboy jb
Music

BlocBoy JB May Be the Next to Sue 'Fortnite' Over Use of Dance

BlocBoy JB is mulling over the idea of suing 'Fortnite' creators for swiping his "Shoot" dance.

Alex Galbraith2766 days ago
alfonso
Pop Culture

Alfonso Ribeiro Says He Stole the ‘Carlton Dance’ in Resurfaced Video

Actor and comedian Alfonso Ribeiro became the latest celebrity to file a lawsuit against 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games over the appropriation of his dance move.

Joe Price2768 days ago

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