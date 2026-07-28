IShowSpeed Buys $11M Miami Warehouse for New Content Studio

IShowSpeed is putting down roots in South Florida, dropping nearly $11 million on a Miami-area warehouse that he plans to use as a content creation studio, according to sources familiar with the deal who spoke to The Real Deal.

The 21-year-old streamer (real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr.) closed on the 26,600-square-foot property near West Little River. Built in 1969 and sitting on 1.8 acres, the industrial building has already been painted entirely black—windows included—giving it an unmistakable look. iShowspeed was represented by real estate agent Jordan Karp of Jordan Karp LLC in the deal.

The purchase caps off a historic month for Speed. Thanks to a partnership with FIFA, his daily YouTube coverage of the 2026 World Cup generated over 1 billion views. He also performed his single "Champions" at the tournament's closing ceremony, drawing a record-breaking 32 million views.

"Four years ago, I was in my mom's house, screaming, barking... lighting my house on fire," Speed told his audience after the performance. "A kid from Ohio... and I just performed at the World Cup final. You can do whatever you want, chat. Just believe."

With an estimated $30 million in annual earnings and brand deals with Dick's Sporting Goods, Beats by Dre, and Doritos, Speed is following the blueprint of top creators like MrBeast and Dude Perfect by investing heavily in dedicated production infrastructure.