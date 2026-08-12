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Friend Launches GoFundMe for Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Amid Estate Battle

The fundraiser aims to support Warner’s widow and 9-year-old daughter amid legal and financial strain.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner in a suit and bow tie speaks at a podium with a green backdrop.
Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A longtime friend of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow, Tenisha Warner, has launched a fundraiser to support her and the late actor’s 9-year-old daughter as they deal with financial pressure and the ongoing process of resolving his estate.

Destiny Rael, who says she has been Tenisha’s closest friend for 19 years and was responsible for introducing her to Malcolm, organized the GoFundMe on her behalf. Rael said she decided to step in because Tenisha would not normally ask others for financial assistance.

“I am organizing this campaign because I have witnessed, up close, the depth of Tenisha’s grief and the weight she has had to carry,” Rael wrote, “and because I know she would never ask for this kind of support herself, so I am asking on her behalf.”

According to Rael, Tenisha has spent the past year grieving her husband while continuing to homeschool their 9-year-old daughter, something she and Malcolm had committed to doing together.

Rael said Tenisha had stepped away from much of her work as a doctor of psychology during the couple’s marriage to focus on raising their daughter and supporting their family.

The family has also faced problems with their home. Rael said she stayed with Tenisha when she returned following Malcolm’s death and discovered that unexpected flooding had left the house she shared with her husband packed into boxes.

“She is rebuilding not only her life without him, but the very home they created together,” Rael wrote.

Rael also addressed what she described as a misconception that Malcolm’s decades-long career in Hollywood automatically meant his wife and daughter were financially protected following his death.

Last month, Tenisha filed a $1.2 million lawsuit against Malcolm’s mother, Pamela Warner, who’s the successor trustee of a family trust.

In the legal dispute, Tenisha says Malcolm-Jamal agreed to a $1 million life insurance policy naming her sole beneficiary, annual Roth IRA contributions, anniversary payments, and a monthly salary, none of which were fulfilled.

According to the GoFundMe, Malcolm had been working with attorneys to update his estate plan with provisions for Tenisha and their daughter but died before signing the changes. Tenisha is also suing her late husband’s financial adviser and business manager over the estate plan.

“They thought they had time,” Rael wrote.

According to the fundraiser, Tenisha has exhausted resources and borrowed money from people close to her to cover costs.

Rael emphasized that the campaign should not be interpreted as an attempt to rally the public against anyone involved in the estate dispute.

“I am not asking anyone to take sides in a family matter that was never meant to be public,” she wrote. “I am asking you to stand with a grieving wife and mother, and her young daughter, so they don’t lose what Malcolm always intended to provide for them.”

Malcolm died on July 20, 2025, at age 54 from accidental drowning while on a vacation with Tenisha and his daughter in Costa Rica. The couple had been married since 2017 and welcomed their daughter that same year.

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