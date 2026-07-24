Adrien Broner Sued for Sexual Battery, Accused of ‘Extreme and Outrageous Conduct’

Adrien Broner has been accused of sexual assault, and his streaming partner Deen the Great of defamation, in a lawsuit filed last month in Los Angeles.

The suit, from a woman named Havana Saint, accuses the two men of “extreme and outrageous conduct exceeding all bounds tolerated in a civilized society” during a series of livestreams in early June.

In the suit, she alleges that during a series of livestreamed events between June 2 and June 8, Broner “repeatedly pressured Plaintiff for sexual activity after repeated refusals, attempted to isolate Plaintiff, repeatedly pressured Plaintiff while intoxicated, attempted unwanted physical contact, publicly humiliated Plaintiff, and made false sexual statements about Plaintiff to a livestream audience.”

Deen the Great is accused of repeatedly and falsely telling the livestream audience that Saint had “engaged in sexual contact with multiple individuals.”

Kick, the streaming platform that Broner and Deen both use, is being sued for negligence for failing to remove content involving Saint, investigate Broner and Deen’s alleged behavior, or suspend their accounts.

Saint says in her complaint that on June 2, she met Broner at an event in Los Angeles and was invited to an “after party” with him and Deen in Encino. Once there, she says, Broner “encouraged” her to continue drinking to the point where she was unable to drive home.

She agreed to stay the night and was provided a room where she “attempted to go to sleep immediately.” However, per the complaint, Broner “repeatedly and persistently” pressured her to perform sexual acts, even after she said she wasn’t interested in men.

After awhile, she alleges, Broner “exposed his genitals and physically grabbed [her] hand in an attempt to force or pressure [her] to engage in sexual conduct against her wishes.”

The following day, under circumstances Saint describes as “coercive,” she followed the two men to several public places while still in her pajamas.

Later that same day, she returned to the Encino house after being told that there was another gathering at which a lot of people would be present. She alleges that Broner “continued attempting to pressure [her] and repeatedly attempted to kiss and touch [her] without consent” — and that it was all livestreamed.

On June 5, Saint says, Broner “allegedly made statements on livestream insinuating sexual contact” with her, before changing his story when being told to “stop lying.”

At a separate incident on June 8, Saint says that Broner threw a bucket of cold water on her without her consent in front of 20,000 livestream viewers — an incident, she says, that was clipped and reposted multiple times. He also allegedly told her something along the lines of “give me head or leave” — and continued to tell his livestream audience, falsely, that the two had already had sex before once again backtracking.

Deen the Great, for his part, is accused of saying that Saint “slept with everybody” multiple times on livestream.

Complex reached out to Saint for comment, but she did not immediately respond.