Sports

Former UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Knocks Out Deen the Great in Heated Video

Deen the Great threatened to slap Ghosn before the retired MMA fighter knocked him down with an elbow.

(L) Tiki Gholsn with a bald head, beard, sunglasses, and a camo jacket. (R) Deen the Great with braided hair, a red jacket, and a chain necklace.
Images via Presley Ann/Getty Images and Instagram

A tense confrontation between retired MMA fighter Tiki Ghosn and influencer boxer Deen the Great turned physical, ending with Ghosn knocking the social media personality to the ground after an argument escalated.

The viral incident, which has spread rapidly across social media, shows Deen confronting Ghosn and accusing him of pretending not to recognize him.

"You do know who I am," Deen said during the exchange, questioning why Ghosn would deny knowing him. Ghosn initially kept his composure, responding calmly while trying to defuse the situation.

"I don't know you. Nice to meet you, though," he said, before making it clear he didn't appreciate the tone of the conversation. "I don't like your attitude, and I don't like your fucking tone."

The situation intensified when Ghosn referenced a recent viral moment involving Deen and powerlifter Larry Wheels, who had hit the influencer during a separate encounter.

Ghosn asked, "Are you the guy that got slapped on video?"

Deen acknowledged the incident but responded with a threat, telling Gholsn, "I did, but I'll slap the shit out of you, though. I'll make you another clip.”

Moments later, Ghosn responded with a powerful elbow strike, dropping the influencer to the ground. Video shows Ghosn attempting to walk away after the strike, but Deen quickly got back up and tried to continue the confrontation before others stepped in to separate them.

The altercation comes amid a string of viral moments involving Deen the Great, who has frequently appeared on livestreams hosted by former UFC champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.

Ghosn, who compiled a 10-8 record during his MMA career, has transitioned into athlete management after retiring from competition.

Related Stories

Gina Carano Returns to the Octagon to Fight Ronda Rousey in Upcoming Netflix Special
Sports

Gina Carano Returns to the Octagon to Fight Ronda Rousey in Upcoming Netflix Special

Seventeen years after leaving MMA, Gina Carano returns to the cage as Ronda Rousey ends her long hiatus for a Netflix super fight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo213 days ago
NLE Choppa is wearing a black cowboy hat and chains, standing in front of a blue background with logos.
Music

NLE Choppa Challenges Blueface to Octagon Fight After Public Apology

The Memphis rapper called out Blueface for a potential fight just weeks after publicly making peace.

Mark Elibert214 days ago
UFC Releases Fighter Patchy Mix After 2 Bouts
Sports

UFC Releases Fighter Patchy Mix After 2 Bouts

Mix was a former Bellator MMA champion when he joined the company.

Bernadette Giacomazzo232 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App