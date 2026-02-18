Former UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Knocks Out Deen the Great in Heated Video

A tense confrontation between retired MMA fighter Tiki Ghosn and influencer boxer Deen the Great turned physical, ending with Ghosn knocking the social media personality to the ground after an argument escalated.
The viral incident, which has spread rapidly across social media, shows Deen confronting Ghosn and accusing him of pretending not to recognize him.
"You do know who I am," Deen said during the exchange, questioning why Ghosn would deny knowing him. Ghosn initially kept his composure, responding calmly while trying to defuse the situation.
"I don't know you. Nice to meet you, though," he said, before making it clear he didn't appreciate the tone of the conversation. "I don't like your attitude, and I don't like your fucking tone."
The situation intensified when Ghosn referenced a recent viral moment involving Deen and powerlifter Larry Wheels, who had hit the influencer during a separate encounter.
Ghosn asked, "Are you the guy that got slapped on video?"
Deen acknowledged the incident but responded with a threat, telling Gholsn, "I did, but I'll slap the shit out of you, though. I'll make you another clip.”
Moments later, Ghosn responded with a powerful elbow strike, dropping the influencer to the ground. Video shows Ghosn attempting to walk away after the strike, but Deen quickly got back up and tried to continue the confrontation before others stepped in to separate them.
The altercation comes amid a string of viral moments involving Deen the Great, who has frequently appeared on livestreams hosted by former UFC champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.
Ghosn, who compiled a 10-8 record during his MMA career, has transitioned into athlete management after retiring from competition.