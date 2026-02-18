Former UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Knocks Out Deen the Great in Heated Video

A tense confrontation between retired MMA fighter Tiki Ghosn and influencer boxer Deen the Great turned physical, ending with Ghosn knocking the social media personality to the ground after an argument escalated.

The viral incident, which has spread rapidly across social media, shows Deen confronting Ghosn and accusing him of pretending not to recognize him.

"You do know who I am," Deen said during the exchange, questioning why Ghosn would deny knowing him. Ghosn initially kept his composure, responding calmly while trying to defuse the situation.

"I don't know you. Nice to meet you, though," he said, before making it clear he didn't appreciate the tone of the conversation. "I don't like your attitude, and I don't like your fucking tone."