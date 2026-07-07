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Kai Cenat Reveals Students, Professors, More for Streamer University 2026: What to Know

Moving forward, Kai plans to keep Streamer University going “for as long as I am alive.”

Kai Cenat smiling on a red carpet, wearing a black jacket with intricate star designs, against a backdrop with gold circular logos.
Image via Getty/Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic

Kai Cenat is back, and he has a new class of Streamer University students in tow.

For those unfamiliar, Streamer University, now in its second year, is billed as a “content creator event” during which accepted students are given the chance to “learn from those with expertise in specific areas.” The program, to be clear, is not formally accredited.

Streaming-focused specialties represented across the multi-day experience via workshops and more include IRL, gaming, and the broader field of “just chatting.”

Below, we take a look at the new class of students, plus this year’s roster of streaming “professors.”

Streamer University’s 2026 class

The full list of accepted 2026 students, seen here, is extensive. What you’ll notice right away is that there are indeed several familiar names among the lineup, including JasonTheWeen and PlaqueBoyMax, just to highlight a couple.

They’ll be joined by Skai Jackson; Office Drummer; Bonnie; Silky; Jordyn Lucas; s0pink; BlasianBeautyAlexis; Dopeboyoli; Aishah Sofey; Mookie; DreamDoll; Giovanna Ramos; coolbutterflyyyy; and many more.

Streamer University’s 2026 professors lineup

Streamer University’s 2026 staff boasts stars like Pokimane, Cinna, and Lizzo. Joining as club directors are T-Pain, Gibson Hazard, Chris Matthews (a.k.a. The Lethal Shooter), and more. Fanum, meanwhile, has been enlisted to serve as “campus police” alongside Walton.

How were students selected for Streamer University 2026?

To apply, potential students were required to be at least 18 years of age with at least one social media handle. Application videos were required to be no shorter than a minute in length, and no longer than three, with an emphasis on showing the prospective student’s “personality” and “content style,” as well as why they felt inspired to take part.

“We want to see the real you,” reads the official Streamer University FAQ guide.

What’s next for Streamer University?

Additional details on the 2026 edition will be unveiled soon. In the meantime, fans can take solace in Kai’s recent promise to ensure the event happens “every goddamn year for as long as I am alive.”

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