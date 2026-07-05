Kai Cenat Announces Twitch Return After Nine-Month Break

Kai Cenat is officially making his return to livestreaming.
The streaming superstar announced he will go live for the first time in 9 months on July 6, with a special broadcast centered on the next chapter of his wildly popular Streamer University.
The stream will air simultaneously on Twitch and YouTube beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Cenat plans to use the stream to unveil this year's roster of Streamer University students and professors.
Cenat also shared another tweet saying, "Missed yall."
The announcement immediately generated excitement across social media, as fans have been waiting months for Cenat's return. Last year's inaugural Streamer University became one of the biggest creator events of the year, bringing together prominent streamers, content creators, and aspiring personalities for a creator-focused experience that quickly went viral.
Cenat’s comeback stream is expected to offer the first official look at who made this year's class after weeks of applications and auditions.
Leading up to the reveal, Cenat shared clips of himself reviewing submissions, with several hopeful creators going viral during the selection process. Some auditions ended in humorous rejections involving personalities such as Adrien Broner and Deen The Great, helping build anticipation for the official announcement.
Cenat stepped away from regular streaming last year to focus on other ventures, including growing his fashion brand, Vivet, while also taking a break from the demanding schedule that comes with being one of the world's biggest livestreamers.