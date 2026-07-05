Kai Cenat Announces Twitch Return After Nine-Month Break

Kai Cenat is officially making his return to livestreaming.

The streaming superstar announced he will go live for the first time in 9 months on July 6, with a special broadcast centered on the next chapter of his wildly popular Streamer University.

The stream will air simultaneously on Twitch and YouTube beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Cenat plans to use the stream to unveil this year's roster of Streamer University students and professors.

Cenat also shared another tweet saying, "Missed yall."