Everything You Need To Know About 'The Marvels' Before Watching

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) consistently expanding to warp in a slew of spinoffs, TV shows, and more into its canon, it might be hard to keep up with what’s going on in the MCU at all times. The universe is now in its fifth phase, slowly edging toward another galactic epic with the upcoming 2025 Avengers movie, and with The Marvels releasing this weekend we’ve rounded up everything you need to know from the MCU’s happenings to enjoy its latest installment.

Helmed by Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, the highly anticipated flick is set to follow Captain Marvel as she solves the curious case of an intergalactic wormhole gone rogue. Despite its brisk runtime, The Marvels will surely plant more seeds for the MCU’s future, but if you’ve found yourself stumped at who the hell some of the film’s characters are—we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 important facts and tidbits you need to know before watching The Marvels.

1. The Marvels is basically Freaky Friday for superheroes.