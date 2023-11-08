'The Marvels' Isn't The End of the MCU, Here's Why

That expediency is noticeable right out of the gate. A pseudo-episodic vignette quickly reminds audiences of what’s happening with each of the titular Marvels: Carol (Brie Larson) is still trying to recover all of the memories that the warmongering alien race known as the Kree took from her during the events of Captain Marvel; Kamala Khan ( Iman Vellani ) is still discovering the scope of her powers in the wake of the events of Ms. Marvel ; as is Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who got abilities of her own during WandaVision. After Kree extremist Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) finds one of the two ancient Quantum Bands—the other of which Kamala received from her grandmother—the three heroes find their powers suddenly intertwined with one another.

The entanglement leads the three to swap places whenever they use their abilities, building a compelling hook for the film's throughline leading into some genuinely inspired action sequences where the three switch places. An early standout bops and boops our characters around three locales: Kamala’s Jersey City home, an orbital drop pod with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in tow, and a Kree warship in deep space. DaCosta manages to keep it flowing and legible, even as she adds other components into the mix—the best of which is the Khan family’s (in on her superheroic secret) subsequent reaction to abruptly having Kree warriors in the middle of their living room.