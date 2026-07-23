Soulja Boy Requests DNA Test for 3-Year-Old Son He Allegedly Had With Jackilyn Martinez

Soulja Boy has asked a judge for a DNA paternity test be taken for a child that he previously claimed as his own.

The “Crank That” rapper, whose legal name is DeAndre Cortez Way, filed paperwork stating he’s unconfident that he’s the father of 3-year-old KeAndre Cortez Way, according to TMZ. The documents request a genetic test to settle the dispute, and Soulja Boy checked boxes indicating he would share pregnancy costs and legal fees if testing confirms he is the father.

The filing comes in response to a custody and child support case brought by his ex-girlfriend, Jackilyn Martinez. She filed for legal and physical custody of KeAndre in October 2025, proposing that Soulja Boy receive visitation while she retained primary custody. Martinez claimed in her filing that she had covered a majority of the expenses for KeAndre on her own, stating that Soulja Boy sent money only after she "begged him to do so."

The case took a sharper turn when an alleged email from Soulja Boy to Martinez's legal team surfaced. In it, he reportedly wrote: "Stop emailing me, you dumb bitch. There will be no litigation or settlement idk who the f*** u think u talking to." TMZ first reported on the email in June.

In March 2022, he and Martinez announced they were expecting a boy, and Soulja Boy appeared in footage from a gender reveal celebration, announcing the pregnancy as his first child arriving. When KeAndre was born in September 2022, Soulja Boy shared photos of the newborn with the words "Lil Soulja, daddy love u."