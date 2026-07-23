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Soulja Boy Requests DNA Test for 3-Year-Old Son He Allegedly Had With Jackilyn Martinez

The move comes after Martinez requested that the rapper pay child support.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 28: Soulja Boy performs on stage at Nick Cannon Presents Wild N Out Live No Filter at Barclays Center on June 28, 2026 in New York City.
Joy Malone/Getty Images

Soulja Boy has asked a judge for a DNA paternity test be taken for a child that he previously claimed as his own.

The “Crank That” rapper, whose legal name is DeAndre Cortez Way, filed paperwork stating he’s unconfident that he’s the father of 3-year-old KeAndre Cortez Way, according to TMZ. The documents request a genetic test to settle the dispute, and Soulja Boy checked boxes indicating he would share pregnancy costs and legal fees if testing confirms he is the father.

The filing comes in response to a custody and child support case brought by his ex-girlfriend, Jackilyn Martinez. She filed for legal and physical custody of KeAndre in October 2025, proposing that Soulja Boy receive visitation while she retained primary custody. Martinez claimed in her filing that she had covered a majority of the expenses for KeAndre on her own, stating that Soulja Boy sent money only after she "begged him to do so."

The case took a sharper turn when an alleged email from Soulja Boy to Martinez's legal team surfaced. In it, he reportedly wrote: "Stop emailing me, you dumb bitch. There will be no litigation or settlement idk who the f*** u think u talking to." TMZ first reported on the email in June.

In March 2022, he and Martinez announced they were expecting a boy, and Soulja Boy appeared in footage from a gender reveal celebration, announcing the pregnancy as his first child arriving. When KeAndre was born in September 2022, Soulja Boy shared photos of the newborn with the words "Lil Soulja, daddy love u."

Last December, Martinez won $130,000 in a default judgement against Blueface for defamation after he suggested that he was the father of KeAndre, although Martinez claimed that he hadn’t been intimate with the reality television star since 2025.

Soulja previously faced a paternity case in an unrelated 2014 DNA test, which determined he was not the biological father of a child brought in a separate suit; test results at the time read that "the probability of paternity is 0%."

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