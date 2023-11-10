‘The Marvels’ Director Nia DaCosta Opens Up On Superhero Fatigue And Creating Her Own MCU Story

I don't think it's a stretch to say superhero fatigue is real. What are your thoughts on it, and how do you go about combating it?

NDC: Yeah, I think it is real for sure, but it's like an ebb and flow with any kind of genre that is dominating what people are talking about. I think with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was so unique what they were doing and it was so successful that a lot of people wanted to emulate it.

And I think now that we're in the era of streaming, obviously people want more of a thing that works. So it's getting more and more and more. And so we're in the flow right now.

For me, what was exciting about this movie in particular was what Marvel wanted to do with it. They were taking some really fun risks and doing some really cool things and really having a lot of fun with the switching and the Flerkens.

And these three women in the center of it, were so dynamic and interesting on their own. So I thought that was a really great thing that kept me engaged and kept me excited.

As a comic book fan, what are some of your favorites?

NDC: I have a lot of them. My favorite is probably the Chris Claremont run of X-Men. There’s so much in there, it’s just so good. And I know it's a cliche, but I think what he did was amazing and a lot of what he did in his run is what's being emulated decades on. So I think that's the one I’m most emotionally connected to.

I know that your first movie had a budget of under $1 million, but now you're at $250 million plus. Can you talk to me about some of the creative opportunities that you had and some of the struggles that come with a movie with an extremely large budget?

NDC: I think the biggest difference, in a positive way, is you have so much support. Anything you need, you can get—cast, crew locations, etc. You just get a lot of support to do anything and you're encouraged to sort of go on.

And then on the other hand, of course, you know, there's a burden to having a higher budget. There's a much bigger burden of success on a movie with a budget that's over $1 million.

But my main concern is really just having people enjoy the thing, as opposed to it reaching a benchmark of success that has nothing really to do with the work any of us did.