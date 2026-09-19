Music

Lizzo Says Cardi B ‘Jiggled’ Her ‘Yitties’ Like Diana Ross’ Infamous Lil Kim VMAs Moment

The longtime friends previously teamed up on the 2021 single “Rumors,” while Cardi B also helped inspire a song from Lizzo’s 2022 album, 'Special.'

Lizzo with long hair in a black T-shirt, Cardi B with long dark hair in a patterned outfit.
(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images), (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Lizzo said Cardi B “jiggled my yitties” during a recent hangout, comparing it to Diana Ross touching Lil Kim’s exposed breast at the 1999 MTV VMAs.
  • The longtime friends collaborated on the 2021 single “Rumors,” and a later tweet from Cardi B inspired Lizzo’s “I Love You Bitch” from her 2022 album Special.
  • Lizzo has called Cardi B “the ultimate” and “a groundbreaker” who changed the game for women in music.

Lizzo says a recent night with Cardi B ended with the two recreating one of the most unforgettable moments in MTV Video Music Awards history.

The “About Damn Time” singer hopped on X Thursday night to reveal that Cardi got a little handsy while the longtime friends were hanging out.

“Not to brag or anything but last night Cardi jiggled my yitties like Diana Ross did to lil Kim… 🥰,” Lizzo wrote.

Lizzo was referring to the infamous moment between Diana Ross and Lil Kim at the 1999 MTV VMAs. During the awards show, Ross playfully reached over and jiggled Kim’s exposed breast while the two were onstage.

Lizzo and Cardi’s friendship goes back years and has also resulted in music. Cardi appeared on Lizzo’s 2021 single “Rumors,” which saw the pair embrace the constant conversation surrounding their personal lives, bodies and careers.

Lizzo later revealed that landing Cardi for the collaboration was something she had wanted for a long time, describing the decision to recruit her as “very selfish.”

Cardi also helped inspire another Lizzo record. After the release of “Rumors,” Cardi tweeted about wanting the pair to make a love song next. Lizzo has said the suggestion eventually inspired “I Love You Bitch,” which appeared on her 2022 album Special.

Lizzo has made no secret of how highly she thinks of Cardi and her impact.

“Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right,” Lizzo previously told Complex. “She’s a groundbreaker. You can’t deny her ability. She’s a superstar. She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women.”Lizzo is telling on herself again, this time about a late-night hang with Cardi B that she compared to one of the most replayed moments in awards-show history.

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