Klay Thompson Responds to Kevin Durant Saying He Was ‘Never an MVP Candidate’: ‘Aye Man U Good?'

Klay Thompson had a message for Kevin Durant after his former Golden State Warriors teammate used his full name while arguing that the current Philadelphia 76ers are a stronger team on paper than the Warriors dynasty they helped build together.

The exchange began after Durant responded to an Instagram debate comparing the star-studded Sixers, featuring Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey, to the Warriors teams that captured back-to-back NBA championships in 2017 and 2018.

"Ain't close lmao," Durant wrote. "Joel, mvp recently. Jaylen Brown, recent finals mvp, Tyrese Maxey, all star the last 3 years. We all know what bron does. Klay Thompson, never a mvp candidate in nothing, 22ppg. Draymond, 14ppg 7 rebounds 6 assist, Steph a mvp just like Joel was. I don't get how the warriors team is better on paper."

While Durant's argument focused on individual accolades and résumé comparisons, Thompson appeared to take exception to one part of the comment in particular.

Sharing a screenshot of Durant's post to his Instagram Story, Thompson tagged his former teammate and joked, "Aye man u good? What u using my full government for??"