Premiere: Linkin Park Faces Tragedy and Reinvention Head-On in 'UNSHATTER' Documentary Trailer

Linkin Park charts its complicated path to reinvention in the face of unimaginable tragedy in the upcoming documentary UNSHATTER, the new trailer for which is premiering exclusively on Complex today (Aug. 4). “The title UNSHATTER came from the idea that something can be broken, rebuilt, and still carry its scars,” Joe Hahn, LP member and director of the film, said in a statement shared with Complex. “To me, resilience isn't about pretending something never happened. It's about accepting what happened, honoring it, and finding a way to keep moving forward. That felt like the best way to describe both the film and our journey. This is really a story about loss, friendship, creativity, and reinvention.”

In 2017, Chester Bennington, who had served as the Grammy-winning band’s co-lead vocalist since its 2000 debut studio album Hybrid Theory, died by suicide. A tribute show at the Hollywood Bowl followed later that year, featuring members of blink-182 and Sum 41, but the band’s future remained uncertain until the recruitment of Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain brought a “new creative energy” to the group that ultimately led to its aptly titled 2024 album From Zero.

“None of us knew if the band would evolve the way it did, how fans would respond, or where any of it was leading,” Hahn, whose directorial credits include numerous videos for LP, plus work for Alkaline Trio and others, said of this period and how it came to be reflected in his new film. “I didn't want to make a film that looked back on everything with perfect clarity. I wanted people to experience that uncertainty the same way we did in real time.”

The trailer, seen up top, gives fans glimpses into how each member was feeling as they navigated the difficult task of figuring out a way forward together.