Pete Davidson Spotted With Sarah Jane Nader Nearly Three Months After Elsie Hewitt Split

As reported by TMZ , the actor-comedian, 32, was spotted walking through Brooklyn and entering a vehicle with Love Thy Nader star Sarah Jane Nader, 23, on Monday night (August 3). Although there was no visible PDA during the occasion, the Bupkis star opened the passenger door for Nader before making his way to the driver's side.

Pete Davidson appears to have a new companion just months after splitting up with the mother of his daughter, Elsie Hewitt.

Sarah Jane, 23, is the younger sister of Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader and currently serves as deputy press secretary for the City of New York, a position she took on after working on Zohran Mamdani's mayoral campaign. During the first season of Love Thy Nader, Sarah Jane came out as bisexual, and her most recent public relationship was with Alexis Williams.

Davidson and Hewitt, 30, split in May, roughly five months after welcoming their daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, who was born last December. On July 31, Davidson and Hewitt confirmed to People that they have established a joint co-parenting arrangement.

"We are cooperatively co-parenting our daughter whose well-being remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to working together to give her love from both of us," the exes shared in a joint statement.

Following the split, Hewitt explained that she was “exhausted” as a single parent after social media users discussed her appearance while she walked her daughter in a stroller in May.

"I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money,” Hewitt said. "I'm doing it on my own, which is hard.”