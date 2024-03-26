Will Smith on His Relationship With Money After Being Asked About Reported $350 Million Net Worth

Speedy Morman got to ask Will Smith his favorite question, “What’s your net worth?”

When Speedy asked Smith if it’s accurate that his net worth is $350 million, the actor responded, laughing, “I don’t even know, man. I don’t discuss such things.”

When the host prodded a little more, asking Will what his current relationship is with money, his answer became a bit more philosophical.

“This is the downsize phase of my life,” Smith explained. “The first half of my life was gather, gather, gather, the second half of my life is gonna be give, give, give.”

“People … always have that moment somewhere around 50 where something changes,” he continued. “But what happens is you just realize none of it can make you happy. Once you’ve bought everything you want and there’s literally nothing on earth else that you want to buy, I just wish that was a gift that everybody could have because there’s nothing that material can do to satisfy you.