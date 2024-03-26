Will Smith on His Relationship With Money After Being Asked About Reported $350 Million Net Worth

Speedy Morman got to ask Will Smith his favorite question, “What’s your net worth?”
When Speedy asked Smith if it’s accurate that his net worth is $350 million, the actor responded, laughing, “I don’t even know, man. I don’t discuss such things.”
When the host prodded a little more, asking Will what his current relationship is with money, his answer became a bit more philosophical.
“This is the downsize phase of my life,” Smith explained. “The first half of my life was gather, gather, gather, the second half of my life is gonna be give, give, give.”
“People … always have that moment somewhere around 50 where something changes,” he continued. “But what happens is you just realize none of it can make you happy. Once you’ve bought everything you want and there’s literally nothing on earth else that you want to buy, I just wish that was a gift that everybody could have because there’s nothing that material can do to satisfy you.
“I’m in that phase of my life that can actually be scary—when you realize that no relationship, that no money, that no kids—there’s literally nothing that can make you happy,” he added. “That happy is internal, full frontal contact with your dark knight of the soul and you reconcile that you gotta make happy in here,” he said, pointing to his head and then to his heart. “You gotta make happy in here with none of that stuff. You gotta take happy to the people you love—you can’t try to get it from them. … It’s not for the faint of heart.”
Speedy has asked that same question to his other guests countless times, and usually, the answers are pretty straightforward. Cardi B sat down for 360 With Speedy earlier this month, revealing to the host that she makes “a lot of money,” for a net worth north of $80 million.
She also shared where some of that money goes. “I got a lot, a lot of bills. I’m taking care of [family]. I’m helping a lot,” she said. “I help a lot of my friends and I help a lot of my family and everything.”
Speedy has also broached the topic with Lil Baby, Keke Palmer, and Burna Boy, just to name a few.
Watch his entire interview with Will Smith up top.