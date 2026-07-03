DJ Jazzy Jeff

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(L-R) Meek Mill and Will Smith.
Music

Roc Nation Live's 'One Philly' Unity Concert f/ Meek Mill, Will Smith and More: How to Watch

Other artists on the bill for the six-hour July 4 concert include The Roots, Jazzy Jeff, Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, and Seal.

Joe Price15 days ago
Will Smith in a red outfit at a National Geographic event. Christina Aguilera in a black dress at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony.
Music

Will Smith, Christina Aguilera, The Roots Set for Philly's America Anniversary Concert

Jill Scott, Seal, and more are also on the lineup for the free concert.

Trace William Cowen58 days ago
CARDIFF, WALES - AUGUST 25: Will Smith performs onstage during a concert at Cardiff Castle on August 25, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 09: Cedric The Entertainer, Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx attend 13th Annual Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala Honoring Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O'Neal, And Joe Torre at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 9, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Calls on Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx to Join 'Frolicking' Challenge

The actor's "core Blackness" was "blocking" him from doing the challenge on his own.

Jaelani Turner-Williams317 days ago
Will Smith in a red and white jacket and cap, wearing sunglasses, posed casually. Text reads "WS Based on a True Story Season 1: R.I.T.W."
Music

Will Smith Addresses It All on First Album in 20 Years: Oscars, Grammys, Jada, and More

The album arrives nearly 20 years to the day since 'Lost and Found,' Will's most recent full-length.

Trace William Cowen477 days ago
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A man wearing sunglasses and a patterned coat, smiling and making a peace sign on a red carpet with a purple background.
Music

Will Smith Announces Comeback Album, His First in 20 Years

Smith's next album, 'Based on a True Story,' releases on March 28, with features from Big Sean, Teyana Taylor and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams490 days ago
Will Smith speaking into a microphone during a radio interview at Hot 97 FM
Pop Culture

Will Smith Recalls Not Liking Quincy Jones' Original ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme Song and Making New One With Jazzy Jeff

Smith wasn't happy with what Quincy Jones made so he and DJ Jazzy Jeff created the now-iconic theme in their hotel room later that day.

Joe Price773 days ago
Music

Watch Will Smith Admit to Rakim That He Stole the God MC's Style on “Summertime”

People have speculated for years that Rakim ghostwrote the Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff's 1991 hit.

Brad Callas948 days ago
Music

DJ Jazzy Jeff Recalls Will Smith Trying to Cut His Cast Off With Butter Knives: ‘I Can’t Put Pants On’

The pair recount the 1987 incident on the first-ever episode of Will Smith's new podcast 'Class of '88.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams991 days ago
Will Smith attends premiere of 'Focus' in 2015
Music

Will Smith Bowed Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute as Surprise Guest Due to 'Bad Boys 4' Shoot

The Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance Sunday night, one which Will Smith had to drop out of at the last minute.

Brad Callas1258 days ago
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DJ Jazzy Jeff spins onstage during Célébrez En Rosé in Washington, D.C.
Music

DJ Jazzy Jeff on His 'Really Bad' Battle With COVID-19: ‘I Almost Didn’t Make It’

DJ Jazzy Jeff was one of the first celebrities to announce he had contracted COVID-19, and in new interview he opened up about it almost killed him.

Joe Price1279 days ago
Will Smith is pictured on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Will Smith Looks Back on Being Mocked as ‘Soft’ Over His Rap Music: ‘I Hated That’

Will Smith joins David Letterman for a recorded-before-the-Oscars interview during which his early musical career is discussed, including its lack of profanity.

Trace William Cowen1516 days ago
DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith attend Peacock's new drama series "Bel-Air"
Pop Culture

DJ Jazzy Jeff, Will Smith’s Longtime Friend and Collaborator, Addresses Oscars Slap

Will Smith’s longtime collaborator defended the actor while attending the Closed Sessions Legend Conversation event at Dorian’s Through the Record Shop

Joe Price1558 days ago
I Put The Fresh Prince Mansion on Airbnb (HOUSE TOUR)
Pop Culture

Watch Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Tour Home From ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

The house is being turned into an Airbnb to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary. Bookings for the residence open on Tuesday and will only cost guests $30.

Xavier Hamilton2119 days ago
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Style

Get a Look at the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' 30th Anniversary Capsule Collection

To mark the 30th anniversary of the classic show's premiere, the Fresh Prince clothing brand dropped an extensive capsule collection featuring masks and more.

Trace William Cowen2137 days ago
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DJ Jazzy Jeff
Music

Watch DJ Jazzy Jeff's 'Break the Monotony' Virtual Block Party

DJ Jazzy Jeff kicked off his Break the Monotony Block Party on Instagram Live today with performances from some highly respected DJs in the world of hip-hop.

Joe Price2261 days ago
Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff
Style

DJ Jazzy Jeff Will Host Virtual Block Party to Celebrate Release of Limited 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Capsule

It has been 30 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered. On May 9, the "Fresh Prince/Summertime" limited collection will be released online.

Xavier Hamilton2266 days ago
Will Smith attends the Berlin premiere of "Bad Boys For Life"
Pop Culture

Watch ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast Reunite on Snapchat's 'Will From Home'

Will Smith is in the midst of wrapping up his 'Will From Home' Snapchat series with a two-part finale featuring the cast of 'Fresh Prince.'

Xavier Hamilton2271 days ago

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