Remember That Time When DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince Almost Starred In 'House Party'?
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Roc Nation Live's 'One Philly' Unity Concert f/ Meek Mill, Will Smith and More: How to Watch
Other artists on the bill for the six-hour July 4 concert include The Roots, Jazzy Jeff, Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, and Seal.
Meek Mill Joins Lineup for Philadelphia's America Anniversary Concert f/ Will Smith, The Roots, More
The free July 4 event is hosted by comedian Wanda Sykes.
Will Smith, Christina Aguilera, The Roots Set for Philly's America Anniversary Concert
Jill Scott, Seal, and more are also on the lineup for the free concert.
Will Smith Calls on Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx to Join 'Frolicking' Challenge
The actor's "core Blackness" was "blocking" him from doing the challenge on his own.
Will Smith Addresses It All on First Album in 20 Years: Oscars, Grammys, Jada, and More
The album arrives nearly 20 years to the day since 'Lost and Found,' Will's most recent full-length.
Will Smith Announces Comeback Album, His First in 20 Years
Smith's next album, 'Based on a True Story,' releases on March 28, with features from Big Sean, Teyana Taylor and more.
Will Smith Recalls Not Liking Quincy Jones' Original ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme Song and Making New One With Jazzy Jeff
Smith wasn't happy with what Quincy Jones made so he and DJ Jazzy Jeff created the now-iconic theme in their hotel room later that day.
Watch Will Smith Admit to Rakim That He Stole the God MC's Style on “Summertime”
People have speculated for years that Rakim ghostwrote the Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff's 1991 hit.
DJ Jazzy Jeff Recalls Will Smith Trying to Cut His Cast Off With Butter Knives: ‘I Can’t Put Pants On’
The pair recount the 1987 incident on the first-ever episode of Will Smith's new podcast 'Class of '88.'
Will Smith Bowed Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute as Surprise Guest Due to 'Bad Boys 4' Shoot
The Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance Sunday night, one which Will Smith had to drop out of at the last minute.
DJ Jazzy Jeff on His 'Really Bad' Battle With COVID-19: ‘I Almost Didn’t Make It’
DJ Jazzy Jeff was one of the first celebrities to announce he had contracted COVID-19, and in new interview he opened up about it almost killed him.
Will Smith Looks Back on Being Mocked as ‘Soft’ Over His Rap Music: ‘I Hated That’
Will Smith joins David Letterman for a recorded-before-the-Oscars interview during which his early musical career is discussed, including its lack of profanity.
DJ Jazzy Jeff, Will Smith’s Longtime Friend and Collaborator, Addresses Oscars Slap
Will Smith’s longtime collaborator defended the actor while attending the Closed Sessions Legend Conversation event at Dorian’s Through the Record Shop
Watch Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Tour Home From ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’
The house is being turned into an Airbnb to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary. Bookings for the residence open on Tuesday and will only cost guests $30.
Get a Look at the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' 30th Anniversary Capsule Collection
To mark the 30th anniversary of the classic show's premiere, the Fresh Prince clothing brand dropped an extensive capsule collection featuring masks and more.
Watch DJ Jazzy Jeff's 'Break the Monotony' Virtual Block Party
DJ Jazzy Jeff kicked off his Break the Monotony Block Party on Instagram Live today with performances from some highly respected DJs in the world of hip-hop.
DJ Jazzy Jeff Will Host Virtual Block Party to Celebrate Release of Limited 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Capsule
It has been 30 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered. On May 9, the "Fresh Prince/Summertime" limited collection will be released online.
Watch ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast Reunite on Snapchat's 'Will From Home'
Will Smith is in the midst of wrapping up his 'Will From Home' Snapchat series with a two-part finale featuring the cast of 'Fresh Prince.'